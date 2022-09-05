PeaceQuest 2022 is underway in Greater Lansing

The Lansing area's annual celebration of peace and justice, or PeaceQuest, is officially underway for the entire month of September with in-person and virtual events.

PeaceQuest is a community-wide celebration with a mission to celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Peace, which was declared by the UN General Assembly on Sept. 21, 1981.

PeaceQuest Greater Lansing is coodinated by Greater Lansing United Nations Association and is one of more than 200 local chapters of UNA-USA, in partnership with local organizations and individuals.

Events are hosted by many local organizations that promote peace and justice, including the Peace Education Center, faith communities, NGO’s and others. All events are related to peace in some way.

A few events include:

Peace Pole Pursuit: Challenging peacemakers in the Lansing area to seek out peace poles and have their pictures taken with them. A map of area peace pole locations is on the PeaceQuest website .

Art Challenge: Students from elementary through high school are invited to produce art based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UDHR, a milestone document in the history of human rights, was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and nations. All artwork will be honored and displayed at the end of the month.

Just Poetry: A Community Conversation About Isolation and Incarceration. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Robin Theatre in Lansing. Hosted by the Lansing Poetry Club and Citizens for Prison Reform.

Yoga and Hike for Peace: Scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing. Hosted by Shiloh Daum of Peoples Yoga.

As Salaam Peace Festival: Scheduled for Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of East Lansing. The event is a will be a fundraiser for local refugee assistance organizations.

PeaceQuest Award Ceremony: Oct. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location TBA or online/Zoom. The event will feature the PeaceQuest Art Challenge Award Ceremony, an interactive trivia on peace and recognition of participants to Peace Pole Pursuit.

Culver’s restaurants will also host two fundraising events.

An event on Sept. 6 at the Culver’s at 8848 West Saginaw in Lansing will raise funds for UNICEF. On Sept. 19, Culver’s located at 5140 Times Square Place in Okemos will host a fundraiser for the Greater Lansing CROP Hunger Walk. Both events are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A complete list of events can be found here .

