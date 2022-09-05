ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

PeaceQuest 2022 is underway in Greater Lansing

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2SFR_0himRFDs00

The Lansing area's annual celebration of peace and justice, or PeaceQuest, is officially underway for the entire month of September with in-person and virtual events.

PeaceQuest is a community-wide celebration with a mission to celebrate the United Nations' International Day of Peace, which was declared by the UN General Assembly on Sept. 21, 1981.

PeaceQuest Greater Lansing is coodinated by Greater Lansing United Nations Association and is one of more than 200 local chapters of UNA-USA, in partnership with local organizations and individuals.

Events are hosted by many local organizations that promote peace and justice, including the Peace Education Center, faith communities, NGO’s and others. All events are related to peace in some way.

A few events include:

  • Peace Pole Pursuit: Challenging peacemakers in the Lansing area to seek out peace poles and have their pictures taken with them. A map of area peace pole locations is on the PeaceQuest website .
  • Art Challenge: Students from elementary through high school are invited to produce art based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UDHR, a milestone document in the history of human rights, was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and nations. All artwork will be honored and displayed at the end of the month.
  • Just Poetry: A Community Conversation About Isolation and Incarceration. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Robin Theatre in Lansing. Hosted by the Lansing Poetry Club and Citizens for Prison Reform.
  • Yoga and Hike for Peace: Scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing. Hosted by Shiloh Daum of Peoples Yoga.
  • As Salaam Peace Festival: Scheduled for Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of East Lansing. The event is a will be a fundraiser for local refugee assistance organizations.
  • PeaceQuest Award Ceremony: Oct. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location TBA or online/Zoom. The event will feature the PeaceQuest Art Challenge Award Ceremony, an interactive trivia on peace and recognition of participants to Peace Pole Pursuit.

Culver’s restaurants will also host two fundraising events.

An event on Sept. 6 at the Culver’s at 8848 West Saginaw in Lansing will raise funds for UNICEF. On Sept. 19, Culver’s located at 5140 Times Square Place in Okemos will host a fundraiser for the Greater Lansing CROP Hunger Walk. Both events are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A complete list of events can be found here .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing’s Durant Park closing in on $60,000 fundraising goal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A park in Lansing will soon be able to hold concerts and plays. Durant Park is more than $20,000 away from completing a fundraising goal of $60,000. The money raised will go to a permeant stage in the city park. The donations are being led by...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
East Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Society
WILX-TV

Lansing Township annexation held from November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of Tuesday, the effort to annex a portion of Lansing Township into the city of Lansing will not be on the November ballot. Ingham County circuit court Judge Clinton Canady III issued a preliminary injunction that stopped Ingham County from including the proposal on the 2022 election ballot.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Will voters decide the future of abortion in Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Abortion rights advocates showed up in downtown Lansing Wednesday to on Michigan’s Supreme Court to let voters decide if abortion should be legal. The court is deciding whether or not a constitutional amendment allowing abortion will get a spot on the ballot. Right now, it’s a waiting game until that decision is made. That’s after a deadlock from the Board of State Canvassers on Aug. 31. Some of them wanted it left off because of spacing issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#School Closings#Poetry#Peacequest#The United Nations#The Un General Assembly#Una Usa#Udhr
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
KENTWOOD, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
eastlansinginfo.news

Attorney General Nessel Is Target of Outrage at EL City Council Meeting

Community members spoke out at the Tuesday, Sept. 6, East Lansing City Council meeting after Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the East Lansing police officers involved in the April shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten would not face charges and that VanAtten will. The agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Independent Police...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Greater Lansing theater returns with more than 50 shows

The 2022-‘23 theater season is officially underway in the Capitol region. City Pulse has also reconstituted the Pulsar Awards Committee, and we’re excited to hear from returning reviewers and to introduce new ones to give you their takes on performances throughout Greater Lansing. Want to be a judge or reviewer? Please email me at heywood.reporter@gmail.com.
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy