Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Woman dead after crash on State Road 14
A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
81-year-old woman dies after colliding with semi in Fulton County
An 81-year-old Mooreland woman died in a crash when her car collided with a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, police say.
Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County
A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person died after crash in Jackson County's Parma Township
On Sept. 1 at 7:10 p.m., Michigan State Police investigated a crash on Eaton Rapids and Devereaux roads in Jackson County’s Parma Township.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
22 WSBT
One person injured in Elkhart County crash
One person is in the hospital in Elkhart County after a crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on County Road One, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. Police say a 23-year-old woman driving northbound crossed the center line, crashing into two vehicles. Those vehicles were run off the road and into...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
abc57.com
Fulton County Sheriff's Office investigates death of man found on roadway
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Emergency personnel were called to the area of 9050 West 100 North Kewanna to a report of an unresponsive individual on Friday at 8:43 p.m., according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, emergency personnel located an unresponsive man off the roadway, who was later...
95.3 MNC
Attempted robbery turns into a police chase in Elkhart County
A man was arrested after an attempted gas station robbery in Elkhart. It happened at 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, at the 1900 block of Cassopolis Street, when a silent alarm was activated. An employee told officers that a man, 37-year-old James Davis, brought items to the counter, and...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Court docs: Couple charged with neglect in child’s death at filthy home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right away, the Fort Wayne Police detective could smell a mix of ammonia and urine in the apartment. There were multiple cats, dirty dishes piled high in the sink, flies, sticky floors, full bags of garbage strewn next to children’s toys and booster seats, medication bottles next to cat litter, unsecured firearms in cabinets, feces in the toilet and feces smeared on walls.
wfft.com
Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash
Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
wfft.com
Man and woman suffer serious injuries in Adams County crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of an accident at approximately 6:10 a.m. in Adams County that left two people seriously injured. Police say it appears that Shaniya L. Price, 24, of Fort Wayne, and a passenger, Garen Z. Miller, 28, also of Fort Wayne were driving on U.S. HWY 27 and inadvertently turned onto CR 300 W.
WOWO News
Police looking for man accused of beating wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of hitting his wife. 53-year-old, No Ze, of Fort Wayne, allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and throat and hit her with a wooden club because she didn’t make him dinner.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatal Collision Between Train and Car
(La Porte, IN) - A fatal collision between a freight train and a car happened this morning in LaPorte. The crash happened about 7 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing on Orchard Avenue near Soldiers Memorial Park and Stone Lake. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a "young...
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
Comments / 0