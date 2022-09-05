ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Chinatown gas station on Saturday night.

It happened in the parking lot of the Circle K on Arville Street and Spring Mountain Road.

Police say two people were fighting before one shot the other. The shooter ran away, while the gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital. That's where he later died.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. As of Monday morning, there was no word on whether a suspect had been identified.

This is a developing story.

