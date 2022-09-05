ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eZoZ_0himPXnI00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.

Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday

Canfield Fair forecast

Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Rd., and they will shuttle you to the fairgrounds.

They are running two, 40-passenger buses on a continuous loop from 12 p.m. to midnight. Pick up and drop off are at Gate 5.

If you do park at the fairgrounds, parking supervisor Phil Magyar says to be careful when pulling in and out of exits. Those are the areas where the ground is repeatedly run over and don’t rev your engine. Going slow will keep you from getting stuck.

Last day of Canfield Fair events

Some of the parking lanes have gone down to one lane only.

“We go from double rows to many single rows. There will be some areas we will be able to double, and we will use that property the best we can, Magyar said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#Canfield#Canfield Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair

Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
COLUMBIANA, OH
wbut.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy