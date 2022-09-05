Here’s a dry place to park at the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a soggy start for the last day of the Canfield Fair.

Flooding issues have made some of the parking at the fairgrounds pretty soft. Three inches of rain fell on the fairgrounds Sunday

Fair organizers are urging everyone to park at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 Palmyra Rd., and they will shuttle you to the fairgrounds.

They are running two, 40-passenger buses on a continuous loop from 12 p.m. to midnight. Pick up and drop off are at Gate 5.

If you do park at the fairgrounds, parking supervisor Phil Magyar says to be careful when pulling in and out of exits. Those are the areas where the ground is repeatedly run over and don’t rev your engine. Going slow will keep you from getting stuck.

Some of the parking lanes have gone down to one lane only.

“We go from double rows to many single rows. There will be some areas we will be able to double, and we will use that property the best we can, Magyar said.

