Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
Medical bills piling up for Mass. hit-and-run crash victim

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amesbury, Massachusetts, man seriously injured in a violent crash is now facing more challenges after learning the car that struck him was not insured. Corey Boyer was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car turning at the intersection of Main Street and Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill in July.
Former Greenland bus driver indicted on one count of cyberstalking

GREENLAND, N.H. — The former school bus driveraccused of stalking and threatening a Greenland child has been indicted on one count of cyberstalking by a grand jury. The indictment alleges Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, provided cellphones to the child to communicate with him, placed GPS tracking devices on the parents' vehicles and walked around the boy's home on numerous occasions.
Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
