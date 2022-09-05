Read full article on original website
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
Woman seriously injured after crashing into trees in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, NH (WGME) -- Rescuers worked for more than an hour to free a driver from a wrecked car in New Hampshire. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Monday in Merrimack on the Everett Turnpike. Police say the a Cadillac Deville went off the road and hit multiple trees.
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t be a Jerk.
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns/cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" to get around and have fun while transporting...
Medical bills piling up for Mass. hit-and-run crash victim
HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amesbury, Massachusetts, man seriously injured in a violent crash is now facing more challenges after learning the car that struck him was not insured. Corey Boyer was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car turning at the intersection of Main Street and Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill in July.
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Former Greenland bus driver indicted on one count of cyberstalking
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former school bus driveraccused of stalking and threatening a Greenland child has been indicted on one count of cyberstalking by a grand jury. The indictment alleges Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, provided cellphones to the child to communicate with him, placed GPS tracking devices on the parents' vehicles and walked around the boy's home on numerous occasions.
Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing, attempting to hide on Weirs Blvd
LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard. A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on...
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
