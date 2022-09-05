ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 19

Bernard Yon
3d ago

My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the families and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period

Creepin Jesus
3d ago

no fear of prosecution... liberals mayors have told police to stop doing their job ...legal gun ownership is your only way to protect yourself and family.....

CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings over Labor Day weekend

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case. On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BLADENSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
DC News Now

Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer

Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

