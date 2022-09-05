Read full article on original website
Bernard Yon
3d ago
My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the families and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period
4
Creepin Jesus
3d ago
no fear of prosecution... liberals mayors have told police to stop doing their job ...legal gun ownership is your only way to protect yourself and family.....
Reply(1)
2
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
Juvenile Among Two Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings over Labor Day weekend
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case. On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer
Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
fox5dc.com
Man in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities said a man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday in a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours. Police said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he climbed across power...
Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4,...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
