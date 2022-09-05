ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Plowman on campus growth: ‘It’s tight, I’ll grant you that’

In a wide-ranging interview on Sept. 1 in The Daily Beacon office, Chancellor Donde Plowman discussed her memories of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the power of CliftonStrengths, her proposals for academic restructuring and the growth of the student body, which is now at a record size in her fourth year as leader of UT Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Cookeville, TN
Sports
utdailybeacon.com

Chancellor’s Professors announced, recipients weigh in

Every year, a select number of the University of Tennessee’s faculty are nominated and appointed as Chancellor’s Professors. These individuals are nominated by the deans of their respective colleges and recommended by the provost. To be considered eligible, candidates must be full-time faculty members with a minimum of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville

Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On Target News

Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery

Two area Tennessee Lottery players won big on August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
DECHERD, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Parking squeezes into ‘Extreme Campus Makeover’ era as reliable lots fill up

Word spread across campus like news of a bad omen: the screen that tracks available parking spaces in the G10 parking garage flashed the word “FULL” in the first week of class. The expansive parking structure, also called Neyland Parking Garage, is no longer a reliable last resort for commuter parking. At peak hours this year, even a large garage tucked into a corner of campus fills up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wvih.com

Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found

The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
wvlt.tv

Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years. The woman said she is thankful to still live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy