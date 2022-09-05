ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Daily Mail

Plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was made possible by Tony Blair, court hears

Leftie lawyers’ fighting to stop the Government sending Channel migrants to Rwanda were told at the High Court yesterday that Tony Blair had made the scheme possible. The Tory policy of sending migrants to the central African country to seek asylum there was announced in April, but the first flight was stopped three months ago by a judge at the European Court of Human Rights.
The Associated Press

Rallies show Pakistan's ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his popularity with rallies that have drawn huge crowds and signaled to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital of deeply conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Khan said he would soon organize a mass march to the capital, as a culmination of his campaign to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a snap election, which some analysts say Khan might win due to his growing popularity. “I will soon give you a call for a march on Islamabad,” Khan told the cheering crowd, then asked: “Are you ready for it?”
BBC

Rwanda migrant flights plan legally viable, government lawyers say

The government has clear legal powers to send migrants to Rwanda under its controversial relocation scheme, its lawyers have told the High Court. On the third day of a legal challenge against the policy, lawyers for the Home Secretary argued concerns from the United Nations were misplaced. The plan to...
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
The Independent

Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans

Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Voice of America

Mozambique Struggling to Contain Violence in Troubled Northern Regions

Maputo, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president said Islamist militants in the country’s northern Nampula province have killed six people, all by beheading, and abducted three others. The Islamist militant movement in northern Mozambique is spreading to new territory despite efforts by government and regional forces to contain it.
BBC

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? New UK chancellor likes a challenge

Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally and political soulmate of new prime minister Liz Truss, has been named as the UK's next chancellor. He takes over at a critical time for the UK economy, with millions looking to him for help with soaring winter energy bills. The decisions he makes in...
Reuters

Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a war crime. A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
BBC

Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'

The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
The Independent

Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day

Priti Patel defended her plan to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 1,000 crossed the Channel to the UK in a day for the second time in a fortnight.Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show 1,160 people were detected on Sunday in 25 boats, suggesting an average of around 46 people per boat.This is the second time this year the daily total has topped 1,000, after August 22 saw a record 1,295 people intercepted in 27 boats.The latest crossings, which mean the number for 2022 so far is edging closer to exceeding the tally for the whole of last year,...
