Read full article on original website
Related
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Police chief quit after abuse by British colonial troops in Kenya covered up
A former police commissioner resigned after attempts to expose rape and torture by British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising were covered up, a documentary shows. During the 1950s, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought for independence from colonial...
Plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was made possible by Tony Blair, court hears
Leftie lawyers’ fighting to stop the Government sending Channel migrants to Rwanda were told at the High Court yesterday that Tony Blair had made the scheme possible. The Tory policy of sending migrants to the central African country to seek asylum there was announced in April, but the first flight was stopped three months ago by a judge at the European Court of Human Rights.
Rallies show Pakistan's ex-PM Khan remains political force
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his popularity with rallies that have drawn huge crowds and signaled to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital of deeply conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Khan said he would soon organize a mass march to the capital, as a culmination of his campaign to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a snap election, which some analysts say Khan might win due to his growing popularity. “I will soon give you a call for a march on Islamabad,” Khan told the cheering crowd, then asked: “Are you ready for it?”
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Rwanda migrant flights plan legally viable, government lawyers say
The government has clear legal powers to send migrants to Rwanda under its controversial relocation scheme, its lawyers have told the High Court. On the third day of a legal challenge against the policy, lawyers for the Home Secretary argued concerns from the United Nations were misplaced. The plan to...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Six Indonesian soldiers arrested on suspicion of killing and mutilating four indigenous Papuans
Indonesia’s officials have arrested six army officers in the Papua region over accusations of the killing and mutilation of four indigeous Papuan civilians last week.Indonesian military officials have also initiated an investigation into the six officer’s involvement in the killing, lieutenant general Chandra W Sukotjo said on Monday.Senior military official Teguh Muji Angkasa said the country’s military and police will carry out a joint investigation into the killings.The soldiers have been accused of luring the victims into meeting them with a promise of selling them weapons but later killed them, according to police.The Indonesian soldiers also dismembered the civilians...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Voice of America
Mozambique Struggling to Contain Violence in Troubled Northern Regions
Maputo, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president said Islamist militants in the country’s northern Nampula province have killed six people, all by beheading, and abducted three others. The Islamist militant movement in northern Mozambique is spreading to new territory despite efforts by government and regional forces to contain it.
Hamas executes five in Gaza, including two accused of spying for Israel
Hamas executed five Palestinians in Gaza, including two on charges of cooperating with Israel, the militant group announced on Sunday -- the first known executions in Gaza in more than five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Who is Kwasi Kwarteng? New UK chancellor likes a challenge
Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally and political soulmate of new prime minister Liz Truss, has been named as the UK's next chancellor. He takes over at a critical time for the UK economy, with millions looking to him for help with soaring winter energy bills. The decisions he makes in...
BBC
Paul Urey: Captured Briton possibly suffered 'unspeakable' torture, says Ukraine
The body of a captured British man who died in detention has been returned by Russia with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," Ukraine says. Paul Urey, aged 45, is reported to have died in detention in July after being captured by pro-Russian separatists. He was being held captive in the...
Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it considered Israeli recent air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a war crime. A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week.
BBC
Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'
The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
PETS・
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Fighting flares for second day in northern Ethiopia -residents
NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fighting flared for a second day in northern Ethiopia, residents said on Thursday, an outbreak of violence that has shattered hopes for fledgling peace talks between the government and forces from the Tigray region.
Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day
Priti Patel defended her plan to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 1,000 crossed the Channel to the UK in a day for the second time in a fortnight.Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show 1,160 people were detected on Sunday in 25 boats, suggesting an average of around 46 people per boat.This is the second time this year the daily total has topped 1,000, after August 22 saw a record 1,295 people intercepted in 27 boats.The latest crossings, which mean the number for 2022 so far is edging closer to exceeding the tally for the whole of last year,...
What’s behind the deaths at Morocco’s land border with the EU?
Early on the morning of 24 June, around 2,000 asylum seekers and migrants – many from Sudan and South Sudan – attempted en masse to cross the border fence separating the Moroccan town of Nador from Spain’s North African exclave of Melilla. Moroccan security forces responded by...
Comments / 0