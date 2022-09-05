Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover potential new melanoma treatment, giving hope to patients
HMRI and University of Newcastle researchers have discovered that treating patients who have late-stage treatment resistant melanoma with a combination of two existing drugs significantly increases their survival times. Led by Professor Nikola Bowden and Dr. Andre van der Westhuizen from HMRI's Drug Repurposing and Medicines Research program, the project's...
MedicalXpress
How a single protein could unlock age-related vision loss
Research led by Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Francesca Marassi, Ph.D., is helping to reveal the molecular secrets of macular degeneration, which causes almost 90% of all age-related vision loss. The study, published recently in the Biophysical Journal, describes the flexible structure of a key blood protein involved in macular degeneration and other age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's and atherosclerosis.
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
MedicalXpress
Research shows that DOPA protects against melanoma
People with light skin tones are far more likely to develop melanoma skin cancer than people with dark skin tones. This large disparity results from far more than can be explained by the UV protective effects of melanin pigment, and results in large part from the melanin precursor DOPA, and its ability to inhibit CHRM1, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Study identifies key protein that drives rheumatoid arthritis damage
Scientists have identified a protein known as sulfatase-2 that plays a critical role in the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own joint tissues, rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. Published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology,...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
Study finds connection between symptomatic COVID-19 infection and impaired pain modulation
A study led by researchers at the University of Oklahoma shows a connection between symptomatic COVID-19 infections and the ability of the central nervous system to respond to painful stimuli. Christopher D. Black, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Science, Dodge Family College of Arts and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
A new data analysis approach identifies disease-associated splicing variants
In the era of Big Data, obtaining a huge amount of information is the easy part; knowing what to do with it is another story entirely. But now, researchers from Japan have reported that a new approach to analyzing data from genome-wide association studies could help uncover the genetic basis of many diseases.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new tool for improving pancreatic cancer care
The statistics for pancreatic cancer are sobering. With a five-year survival rate of only 9%, incidence of the most common type, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), is growing and projected to be the second cause of cancer deaths by 2030. Surgery remains the most effective treatment, yet for 70-80% of patients, surgery is not a viable option. Understanding pancreatic cancer at the cellular and subcellular level is essential for developing therapies that can buy patients more time.
MedicalXpress
Artificial Intelligence tool could reduce common drug side effects
Research led by the University of Exeter and Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, published in Age and Ageing, assessed a new tool designed to calculate which medicines are more likely to experience adverse anticholinergic effects on the body and brain. These complications can occur from many -prescription and over-the-counter drugs which affects the brain by blocking a key neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Many medicines, including some bladder medications, anti-depressants, medications for stomach and Parkinson's disease have some degree of anticholinergic effect. They are commonly taken by older people.
MedicalXpress
Finding what drives the spread of a severe parasitic disease in Eastern Africa
A newly funded Tropical Medicine Research Center at The Ohio State University will study factors that drive transmission and spread of visceral leishmaniasis, a serious parasitic disease in Eastern Africa that is fatal without treatment. Ohio State received will operate the center, which will focus on understanding multiple factors contributing...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a potential path against inherited neurological disease
Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and elsewhere have reversed the effects of several life-threatening inherited neurodegenerative diseases called lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) in patient cells and mice. The team, led by Mount Sinai's Yiannis...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
MedicalXpress
Researchers use stem cells to investigate liver damage from the Ebola virus
The Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, there have been periodic outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), mostly in Africa, resulting in 13,700 deaths worldwide. EVD is highly contagious with close contact and is often fatal....
MedicalXpress
Two new trials find no link between vitamin D supplements and reduced risk of COVID-19
Two large clinical trials published by The BMJ today show that boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or COVID-19. Vitamin D metabolites have long been recognized to support innate immune responses to respiratory viruses and bacteria, and...
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop web app for visualizing locality of COVID variants, clinical data
Geneticist Doyle Ward, Ph.D., and colleagues at UMass Chan Medical School have developed a web app that allows epidemiologists, public health officials and other scientists to access genetic information about SARS-CoV-2 virus from Central Massachusetts. The study was published in JMIR Formative Research. Created by Qiming Shi, Ph.D., a data...
MedicalXpress
Do mandatory prescription drug monitoring programs effectively reduce opioid sales?
Prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) have emerged as state‐level interventions intended to curb opioid abuse and over‐prescription. While some states have voluntary PDMPs, others have enacted mandatory or "must-access" programs in which authorized individuals must consult the PDMP before prescribing certain controlled substances. An analysis published in Contemporary Economic Policy reveals that must‐access PDMP implementation does not uniformly reduce prescription retail opioid sales across eight commonly prescribed opioids.
MedicalXpress
Could there soon be a nasal spray to help prevent COVID-19 infection?
The possibility of a mouth wash or nasal spray to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections and its variants is being investigated by scientists at QUT, Griffith University and Xiamen University in China. The concept is based on cold atmospheric plasma (CAP), an ionized gas that has several...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
Comments / 0