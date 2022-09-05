Adriana Lima gives birth! Model, 41, welcomes her third child - her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers - a baby boy with a colorful name

Supermodel Adriana Lima has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers as she became a mother for the third time.

The 41-year-old Victoria's Secret icon welcomed a son with her entertainment CEO boyfriend in Santa Monica, California on Monday, August 29 according to People on Monday morning.

The couple have chosen quite the colorful name for the child as they have named him Cyan Lima Lemmers.

A source close to the couple told the weekly that their son's name is 'inspired by the beautiful colors of the water across the globe in destinations like the Maldives, Bahamas, and Bora Bora.

'Cyan is the color between green and blue in the color spectrum.'

This is her third child as she already shares two daughters - Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 - with ex-husband and Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric.

The insider for People says the 'baby already has mommy's lips and eyes' adding that 'mom and baby are at home and healthy.'

Back in February, Adriana announced that she was pregnant via TikTok video as she sported a white robe with no make-up on then held up a positive pregnancy test.

Her beau, who looks like he has just woken up as he wears a black T-shirt, appeared surprised in the clip.

She is best known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel.

The brunette opened the show on five occasions in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012.

The star has also worked for Giorgio Armani, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Christian Dior, and Anna Sui.