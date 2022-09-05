ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth news: Hard-working Maj kept busy with meeting new PM Liz Truss as Prince Harry & Meghan tour the UK

By Lauren Cole-Lomas
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436VOm_0himOceU00

THE Queen continues to fulfill her duties as she prepares to meet new PM Liz Truss this week - as Harry & Meghan start their UK tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the UK and will visit Manchester today - but aren't expected to meet with any of the Royal family, it has been reported.

On September 6, Boris Johnson will leave Downing Street for the last time and fly to Balmoral – where he will meet the new PM and the Queen.

Liz Truss will then meet the Queen before officially becoming Britain's third female Prime Minister and the 15th to serve under Queen Elizabeth II.

On top of this, the Duke and Duchess have come to the UK amid a storm of allegations, after Meghan released her podcast, and dropped bombshell claims to New York magazine The Cut.

But as the Duke and Duchess' visit sparks a frenzy among royal fans, a long-awaited reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton does not seem likely.

Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest news & updates...

Inside Prince Harry's dating history

Before the married couple met, fell in love, and started a beautiful family, Prince Harry definitely had a type.

His exes include a Burberry model, an X Factor singer and a Strictly Come Dancing starlet.

Indeed, Harry’s long list of exes is filled with almost exclusively blond bombshells, from Ellie Goulding to Pop princess Mollie King, who bagged herself a few dates with Harry in 2012.

Cressida Bonas also spent time with the Prince, who was evidently enamoured by her stellar dance moves.

But the Duke’s first love was Chelsy Davy, who shared a six-year on and off relationship with Harry, but ultimately admitted the life of a royal wasn’t for her.

Everything YOU need to know about baby Archie

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first-born son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but how old is the young royal and when was he born?

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London – meaning he is three years old.

He was born at exactly 05:26am, and revealed to the public two days later when his mother Meghan described him as “amazing.”

Despite his parents rejecting their royal roles, Archie is entitled to a royal title by birth.

Inside Her Majesty's famous sense of humour

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has spoken of the Queen's iconic sense of humour.

Harrold told Slingo: “I remember the wonderful kind of way she had about her, she wasn’t very regal or royal, but we had a really nice conversation and I felt really relaxed around her.

“The other thing the Queen does, she would do something that was hysterical and nobody would laugh because they wouldn’t know if she was being funny or not. And you’d all look at each other like, ‘did the Queen just make a joke?

"Then eventually somebody would laugh and you’d all go [laughs]. She’s wonderful at that and that is something that I absolutely loved. Our Queen has got a wicked sense of humour.”

The Queen under pressure to ‘banish’ Harry and Meghan, insider claims

According to the Express, a palace insider has claimed the Firm is placing pressure on Her Majesty to completely strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

The insider reportedly said: “The highest levels of The Firm are telling the Queen that she needs to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once and for all.”

This comes as the Sussexes return to the UK for the first time since Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

Former royal butler remembers Diana's attempts to give William and Harry 'normal' childhoods

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has spoken of Diana's wish to give her sons a "normal" upbringing, despite their fame.

Harrold told Slingo: “This will answer your question - I was off duty, I’d only just started and I’d walked up to the house to get something and I bumped into Prince Harry.

"He was asking me if I was OK, if my house was comfortable - he’s 18 here, he’s young - and then he said to me, ‘Have you got food? We’re going to have a takeaway, do you want to come for a takeaway?’ I declined, but I sat down with them while they had it, just informally, but it was really fun and I thought this is obviously how they’ve been brought up. Diana’s influence is very much carried on.

"Do they do the same with their children? I have no doubt. I don’t really know if they go to McDonald’s or go to KFC, but it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Kelly Brook to appear in season six of The Crown

Brook is set to appear in the latest season of the hit show, but with a cheeky twist.

The producers at The Crown reached out to request permission to use a sexy pin-up snap from the Nineties.

On Heart Breakfast with Jason King, Kelly showed the 90s pin-up which was taken in 1999.

She began: “I got an email from my agent… and she said “We had a picture clearance request for one of your images to be used on The Crown Season six.”

Jason responded: “Hang on a second… I don’t… no, I can’t see that. No, no no, you’re like my sister! Put it away! Put it away will you! No no no!

“Am I right in thinking, if this is The Crown, they must be heading towards the Nineties?”

Kelly excitingly revealed: “That’s definitely got to be a teenage boy’s bedroom hasn’t it!

“Can I be, can I be on the wall of Prince Harry, or Prince William’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace or wherever it is they grew up? Could that be.

“Was I a pin-up for them, back in the day, back in the Nineties? Oh wow this is incredible. Well I’ve said yes of course.”

A long reign: How many PMs has Her Majesty had?

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, and has seen a slew of PMs representing both Labour and the Conservatives during that time.

Overall, her Majesty has had 15 Prime Ministers during her reign.

Surprisingly, four of her 15 PMs have come in the last six years.

When will Liz Truss meet the Queen?

Liz Truss was announced as the UK's next PM today, beating Rishi Sunak in a brutal leadership race.

Before she can begin her job propper, Truss must first meet the Queen.

The incoming PM will travel to Balmoral tomorrow, along with Boris Johnson, in order to formally take on the role.

This is a break from tradition, with the Queen usually travelling to London to see in the new PM.

Former royal butler describes Prince Charles as an 'absolute gentleman'

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has been full of praise for the Prince of Wales.

Recalling the future monarch's impeccable manners, Harrold told Slingo: “Working with him was great, he was an absolute gentleman, great fun, very funny and always polite.

"I remember once - I’ve never told this before, so here’s a first. I was at a dinner and one of the guests didn’t say please or thank you. Not once. Prince Charles always said please and thank you, always. His manners are impeccable.

"He noticed this because he was sitting next to this person and I noticed that anytime I would bring him something, he would always say thank you, but he really emphasised it, ‘Thank you so much Grant, we’re really lucky to have you as part of the team, thank you,’ and it would get to the main course and he’d say it again."

Cambridge children to spend more time with their grandparents

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are settling into their new family home with their parents, Prince William and Kate in Windsor.

The family recently moved to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton also live in Berkshire, just a short car ride away reportedly.

Will Prince Charles take up Strictly pro's offer to join her on the dance floor?

A Strictly Come Dancing professional said Prince Charles would make a good dance partner.

The newest professional on the hit show, Michelle Tsiakkas, told Hello! that her ideal dance partner would be Prince Charles.

She told Hello!: "He seems like a charming gentleman and would be good at leading.

"Ballroom is about looking after your partner."

Liz Truss to make trip to Balmoral to be appointed by the Queen

Her Majesty the Queen, awaits the new Prime Minister, who is to be appointed.

Boris Johnson will have to make a farewell trip to the Queen, before Liz can formally be appointed by the head of state.

Liz will be appointed tomorrow.

Queen has a soft spot for son, Prince Andrew, claims royal expert

Sam McAlister was the BBC boss who secured the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview, about the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

She told The Political Party podcast: “Here is a man who, for almost 60 years, has been, as we all understand it, the Queen’s favourite son.

“He’s been told he’s amazing. He’s never lost a job, he’s never had a terrible appraisal.

“He’s probably never even been dumped. He’s never had to worry about his fuel bill. The cost of living crisis is not a problem.”

Prince William & Kate avoid Prince Harry & Meghan

The brothers have no plans to meet up, despite closing the huge distance gap between the two.

Princes William and Harry have gone from being thousands of miles from one another to just two, but won’t be putting their differences aside to meet up.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen, told US Weekly, that the Cambridges are even “trying to avoid” Prince Harry and Meghan.

Her Maj in 'good spirits' despite pulling out of her beloved event

The Queen is reported to be in "good spirits" as she skipped the Highland Games to prioritise her health.

Recently, the Queen experienced a change in her mobility, the Palace reported, and therefore was unable to attend church on Sunday.

Royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman told the Express that the Queen is “in very good spirits” despite her lack of public appearances.

He said: “Mobility is something of an issue now. Nothing medical, I’m told by those very close to her that she’s in very good spirits – absolutely pin sharp as ever."

Prince William & Kate and their children partake in 'spy-themed' activities

Wills and Kate have co-wrote the foreword for an exciting new puzzle book "for spies".

The book, called Puzzles for Spies, was written by officials from the Government Communications Headquarters.

People magazine reported that the Cambridges wrote: “We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers."

They added: "We look forward to helping our children solve these puzzles and hope that this book brings friends and families together to start rich conversations."

Queen has ‘no choice’ but to remove Harry & Meghan’s titles says expert

A royal expert has claimed that the Queen has no other option but to remove Prince Harry and Meghan’s official titles.

If their titles were removed, they would no longer be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Duncan Larcombe told GB news that it is “inevitable” Meghan and Harry will be stripped of their royal titles.

He said: “In many ways, stripping them with the title isn’t blindly going to make any difference.

“In Meghan’s magazine interview, there was a point in where she was referred to a ‘Princess’ and that was not even corrected.

“The Queen is a head of an organisation. She is the boss.”

Meghan and Harry snub Prince Charles invitation to stay

The revelation was made after Meghan told The Cut that Prince Harry has "lost" his relationship with his father.

It has been revealed by Palace insiders, that despite the entire Sussex family being invited to stay with him, they declined.

Insiders told the Mirror: "He hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour.

“The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

