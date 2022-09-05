Read full article on original website
The Waterford Community Enjoys Successful Opening Day
Monday's activities included Live Stock judging and Truck Pulls. The Waterford Fair has always united the Community through agriculture, farming, tradition and food. Daily admission is $4.00 and children 8 and under, get in free. Ride-A-Rama tickets are 20 dollars in advance. It's good for unlimited rides on the day...
Homes Needed for Cats and Dogs at Local Animal Shelters
It's been less than two weeks since the nationwide event, Clear the Shelters and while local shelters did did see success, they are still looking for homes for cats and dogs. On August 27, The ANNA Shelter had 46 adoptions, the Erie Humane Society had 31 adoptions and Orphan Angels had fifteen adoptions.
Work to Close Main Entrance of Corry's Mead Park
The main entrance for Mead Park in Corry is expected to close starting the evening of Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The closure will remain in place until the crane and equipment is moved after installing the new restroom. It's unknown how long the closure will last, but the...
Security Concerns for Erie High Football Games
On Sept. 2nd, fights broke out at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium, as Erie High took on St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Less than eight minutes remained in the game, when all students were ejected from the stands. After a 20 minute delay and only parents remaining in the stands, Buffalo's St....
Erie's Greg Holland Is Featured On Vietnam Reflections
"Growing up, I never had any brothers, but in Vietnam, I had plenty of brothers," an emotional Greg Holland told Erie News Now. Holland was a Long Range Patrol Specialist and he quickly realized, he was not in a winnable situation. "We would go into a Village during the day...
Do Bulletproof Backpacks work? Erie News Now conducts Testing
Bulletproof Backpacks have topped the school supply lists lists for many parents in the wake of recent mass shootings, but do they work?. Erie News Now tested a bulletproof backpack produced by Guard Dog Security. According to the company, the bag is made out of level IIIA soft armor, which should stop most handguns.
Erie Woman Reportedly Killed by Shark While Snorkeling with Family in Bahamas
Erie News Now has learned a 58-year-old mother, who was attacked and killed by a bull shark Tuesday, while snorkeling with her family at a popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas, was from Erie. We've confirmed the information with multiple sources, but out of respect for the family, we're not...
Diverse Erie Creates $1.8 Million Small Business Fund
Robert Vincent took a chance when he opened Beez Appliances on Parade Street. "I did not take any loans." said Vincent. "I started with a few hundred dollars, and I just kept reinvesting in myself." 25 years late, his business is thriving. "It is a big community here," said Vincent....
PennDOT to Begin $4.8 Million Paving Project on Route 27 in Crawford County
PennDOT is scheduled to begin a $4.8 million resurfacing project on more than four miles of Route 27 in Crawford County. The resurfacing project will give motorists a smoother ride while on the road, and the project should begin later this month. The project will include paving 4.7 miles of...
Stroke Rates Rise Among Middle-Aged Americans
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – When Erie News Now hits the air every night, Director Bob Bohen is at the helm. But in late March, the man who times out our shows to the second suddenly lost a half hour, completely zoned out at home. “I have no...
Gannon University Community Mourns Employee Killed in Shark Attack
Gannon University officials confirm that a 58-year-old Erie woman killed Tuesday in a shark attack while on a cruise in the Bahamas was a graduate and employee of the university. The Gannon community gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Waldron Center on campus for a private prayer service after the sudden...
Raccoon Refuse Transfer Station Cleaned up
After weeks of inaction, the mountains of trash at the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg have now been removed. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said a company called Noble Environmental cleaned up the site in the last few weeks, and it is now a far cry from the mountains of trash that covered the site just a couple weeks ago.
Pitt Men's Basketball Announces Exhibition Game vs Edinboro
The Pitt men's basketball team announced they will play a pair of exhibition games against members of the PSAC. The Panthers will open their exhibition slate against Clarion on Oct. 22. Pitt will then host Edinboro on Nov. 2. Pitt will play two exhibition games for the first time since...
Jamestown Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Of Vehicle, Charged With DWI
PANAMA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the Town of Panama. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Henry Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes was stopped...
Troopers Investigating Theft of Metal Coils from Penn Power
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspects who stole metal coils from Penn Power. It was reported to troopers Wednesday morning. The gates of the premises on Main St. in West Fallowfield Township, Crawford County, were broken, and metal coils were stolen from the property, according to troopers.
Erie City Council Members Voice Frustrations with Councilman's Comment on Age
Emotions ran high on Wednesday morning as Erie City Council voted to rescind councilman Chuck Nelson's resolution capping the Erie Police Department's complement at 175 officers. "I'm a little tired of his garbage," said Erie City Councilman Ed Brzezinski. "He plays this card all the time." Council members Brzezinski, Mel...
Erie City Council Rescinds Police Department Resolution
A resolution that determined the size of the Erie Police Department's force has been eliminated. On Wednesday, in a 5-1 vote, Erie City Council rescinded a resolution that capped the department's complement at 175 officers by 2024. Their decision will allow Mayor Joe Schember's administration to move forward with its...
Man Arrested After Beating Dog With Metal Object
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a dispute that allegedly led to a dog getting hit several times in the face with a metal object Tuesday. Officers responded to an address on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon for reports of a dispute....
Man Accused Of Setting Historic Mayville Diner Fire Sentenced
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a historic diner in Mayville has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County Court Clerk says Michael Ellis will pay restitution totaling more than $40,000 in addition to spending several weekends in Chautauqua County Jail through October.
Erie City Council Members Set to Receive 67% Pay Raise in 2024
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Erie City Council members are set to receive a pay raise. The City Council approved a resolution Wednesday which will give council members a 67% raise in 2024. At that time, yearly pay of each council member will go from $6,000 a...
