ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument

AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pierce Transit#Transit Bus#Violent Crime#Vitt
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.
SHELTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy