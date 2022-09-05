Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Individual in custody after standoff, threatening to set self on fire in car at Capitol building
A person is in custody and receiving a medical evaluation after a standoff of more than two and a half hours with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the state Capitol building in Olympia, Washington State Patrol announced. According to the WSP, just before noon, the person parked their car in...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
Police Investigate Possible Homicide of Victim Reported Shot at Condominium in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: Police are investigating an incident where a male was reported with gunshot wounds but was not located at the scene, and is possibly the gunshot victim pronounced deceased in the ER at a hospital. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Puget Sound Fire...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
q13fox.com
Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument
AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses. Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
KOMO News
Two people injured in Auburn double shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer
Renton, WA: A traffic collision may have possibly triggered road rage involving a Hummer and multiple incidents in the city of Renton on Monday night. Officers received… Read more "Renton Police Investigate Possible Road Rage After Traffic Collision Involving Hummer"
Chronicle
Homicide Victim Found Near Orting After Thurston County Teen's Disappearance Is Identified
A 51-year-old man found dead last week in his home about five miles east of Orting — allegedly killed by teenagers from Olympia — was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner. Daniel McCaw died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, according to a news release from the Pierce...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
According to the South King Fire, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Federal Way on Tuesday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Southwest 320th and 21st Avenue Southwest at around 10:30 a.m. The officials stated that a car and a school bus were involved in the accident. The car...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
2 injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
q13fox.com
WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
