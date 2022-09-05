Read full article on original website
Cuppa’ Joe With Amherst Town Manager And Public Health Team
All are invited to join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Public Health Team, Director Jennifer Brown and Nurse Olivia , for Lara-Cahoon in informal conversation and with updates on public health trends in Amherst. We will meet in the Large Activity Room at the Bangs Community Center, 70 Boltwood Walk on Thursday, September 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (drop in anytime)
Opinion: The Jones Library Renovation – It’s Never Too Late To Do The Right Thing
This column also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. It’s not easy to change your mind in public. For the leaders of a well respected, much appreciated public library who have invested years developing and promoting major renovation plans, it must be especially hard. But when circumstances change, when...
‘Amazing art’ of Western Mass. painter on display at Westfield Athenaeum
EASTHAMPTON — “I always knew I was a painter — I was just waiting for the right time,” said Laura Radwell, one of the most acclaimed artists currently working in Western Massachusetts, whose work is now on exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. The public can meet...
‘This has definitely been a blessing’: Genesis Velez Roque appointed Springfield mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD — Never in her wildest dreams did Genesis Velez Roque see herself becoming the youngest staff member of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s team in the office of communications, specifically as a mayoral aide. “This has definitely been a blessing,” Roque said. “I am a person that always...
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
$650K to be awarded to Springfield Public Schools
The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is to receive $650,000 to provide students with successful futures. The "Portrait of a Graduate" (POG) started three years ago to transform the school.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
Cost estimate for downtown Westfield park plan is double expectation
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority will review its current plan to turn the vacant Urban Renewal Plan property on Elm Street after they found that it would likely cost more than they have in their budget. Community Development Director Peter Miller said that the current plan to turn...
Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst
AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
Letter: Jones Trustees Are Hardly Raking In The Money
The following letter also appeared in The Daily Hampshire Gazette. The Headline of the September 1 Gazette stating that the “Jones capital campaign rakes in money” is misleading and inaccurate. The Friends of the Jones Library had previously agreed to raise $6.6 million for the project and have so far raised $3.3 M in donations and pledges. Of the $1.3 million that has come from institutions, $1 million is taxpayer money from the Community Preservation Act, designated to protect the library’s special collections and cannot be used for new construction. They have also gathered $1.79 million in pledges. This hardly strikes us as raking in the money. In response to the latest escalating cost estimates, the Friends will need to raise an additional $10 and $15 million. While the Jones Trustees have indicated their willingness to spend the entire library endowment (currently valued at $8.6M) to help pay for any budget overrun, their fundraising to date, hardly inspires confidence that they will hit their target of raising the total of $13- $18M to meet their share of the current estimated budget shortfall. And they have been unwilling to discuss who will make up the difference if they come up short, or how the library will cover its annual operating expenses if they spend down their entire endowment, which now pays for about a third of their annual operating budget.
After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years
In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
Letter: Proposed Street Light Bylaw Endangers Pedestrians and Cyclists
I am a resident (49 years) of the Echo Hill South neighborhood. I have also served continuously since 1996 as an officer and board member of the Echo Hill South Association (EHSA) which includes 249 homes. I am responding to the proposal by Councilors Hanneke and Gauthier dated August 10, 2022 to reduce radically town street lights in several residential neighborhoods including Echo Hill South. It proposes numerous other policy changes which will affect the town. I wish here to focus on neighborhood street illumination.
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)
Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
