Google has set the date for the launch of the latest Pixel handsets and more. The next Made By Google event is on October 6, at 10 am EST. At the event, we already know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be announced, along with the Pixel Watch. Google already teased these three devices at its annual I/O conference in May.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO