Meta has announced the date for its annual AR and VR conference for 2022. Starting on October 11, Meta Connect will showcase the company’s progress toward the metaverse. The keynote event will be broadcast on October 11 at 1 pm ET, and Meta says it’s a “can’t-miss” event. Will this be when Meta unveils “Project Cambria,” the high-end virtual reality headset it’s been working on? It’s a perfect time, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing the headset for months.
