Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Dandridge Fire Department and Jefferson County Rescue responded to a boating accident on Douglas Lake near Point 8 and Smoky Mountain H20 Sports around 2:25 p.m.

According to Matt Cameron of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, six girls were riding an innertube while being pulled by a rented boat on Douglas Lake. Four of them were thrown off but the boat continued to pull the innertube with the other two teens.

A second pontoon boat was following behind the first boat. According to Cameron, the four girls in the water tried to get the boat operator’s attention. However, the boat operator did not see them.

The four teens tried to swim to the side to avoid getting hit by the boat. Two of the girls, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old, were hit by the boat’s propeller.

The teens’ boat picked up the two girls and took them to Smoky Mountain H20 Sports where they received medical attention.

Both teens had serious lacerations on their bodies and were airlifted by UT LifeStare 1 and Wings Air Rescue to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Cameron said that the 17-year-old may be released tomorrow from the hospital but the 16-year-old will undergo more surgeries for the injuries on her upper arm.

