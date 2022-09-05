Read full article on original website
Related
Heroic deputy uses own vehicle to stop wrong-way interstate driver in Colorado
A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office used his own patrol vehicle to stop a driver that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday night. The incident occurred at mile marker 385, which is located just a few miles east of Arriba in the...
KKTV
Colorado deputy put himself in path of wrong-way driver to protect other motorists
LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado deputy may have saved lives when he put himself between a wrong-way driver and other traffic on the interstate. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Mike Hutton responded to numerous 911 calls Sunday night regarding an SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1