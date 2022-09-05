Read full article on original website
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates
Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OK
Paw patrol: Mesa Middle School adds Castle Rock's second officer-therapy dog team
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project
It's HOT in Denver, record-breaking hot
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
16-year-old shot inside car in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
Investigation continues after double shooting outside rec center
Managers at the Carla Madison Rec Center on Thursday morning said they were set to reopen the center at 10 a.m. following a double shooting the day before. That shooting on East Colfax Avenue injured two young people -- a juvenile male and a 20-year-old man -- and forced the rec center to close for safety reasons. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. A witness said two young people were fighting right beforehand. Police said on Thursday that one of the people who was shot was an innocent bystander and that both victims remain hospitalized. Several East High School students were together when the shooting happened and several of them ran for safety when the shots rang out. The school's principal sent out a letter to the community stating that the school's campus, located nearby, went on secure status after the shooting. It happened after classes were over for the day but the school "implemented a controlled release as we worked to reunify students."The conditions of the two people who were hurt so far hasn't been released. RELATED: 'A lot of chaos': Witness describes shooting outside of Carla Madison Rec Center
2 juveniles hurt in shooting on Colfax Ave. near rec center
Two juveniles, both male, were hurt in a shooting in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. They were rushed to the hospital. Police clarified that there were two people injured when during the initial investigation, officers said there were three people hurt. No possible third victim was found.The shooting happened near the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax and Josephine. Colfax Avenue was closed between York and Columbine during the investigation. The roads reopened shortly after 6 p.m.Police did not provide any information as to what led up to the shooting. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles. Crime scene tape was blocking the road between the recreation center and the 7-Eleven across the street. This week, the City of Denver opened the recreation centers as cooling centers to the public on Wednesday and Thursday because of an extreme heat wave. It is unclear whether the shooting is related.
Denver sheriff's deputy arrested on assault charge
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash
A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
Good Samaritan search ongoing after Aurora robbery suspect arrested
Last Sunday afternoon, Aurora police were on a chase. "Reports of an armed robbery in progress at Smashburger," said Sgt. Brett Iske over the police radio. Iske was calling for additional officers to respond as he ran after the suspect. "I took off running, but he didn't know I was running after him," Sgt. Iske told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. It didn't take long for Iske and his fellow officers to catch up to the alleged robber, who'd reportedly just pointed a gun at employees of the Smashburger on East Colfax near I-225. He allegedly threatened to kill them...
CBS Denver
Aurora police search for deadly hit & run suspect driver
Police in Aurora are searching for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from last month. On Aug. 16, a 57-year-old man was killed crossing Peoria near 17th Avenue in Aurora.Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, a 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot with front-end damage and a missing side mirror.An additional reward of $2,500 was added to the Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000. Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect vehicle like the one pictured, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
Westword
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers' Top Ten Unsolved Cases
Last year, 96 homicides took place in Denver — the highest number in forty years — and many have yet to result in arrests or charges. But then, plenty of older cases involving murders and other violent offenses in the metro area remain open; Metro Denver Crime Stoppers highlights thirty of them dating back to 1981 on a web page devoted to unsolved cases.
Shelter in place lifted in Jeffco after report of gunshots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) lifted a shelter in place for residents at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. prompted by a report of shots fired on Wednesday morning. The call came in at about 8:10 a.m., and the caller mentioned multiple people fleeing the area after...
Westword
I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence
Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
8-year-old missing in Arapahoe County found
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old who was missing for nearly two hours has been found.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Stephen Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged
DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes
BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
fox40jackson.com
Police officer kills man holding weapon on Colorado interstate
A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and killed by police Monday after allegedly producing a weapon when he was confronted by officers. Authorities were responding to reports of a man walking on Interstate-25 and nearly getting hit by a vehicle in...
