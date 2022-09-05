Managers at the Carla Madison Rec Center on Thursday morning said they were set to reopen the center at 10 a.m. following a double shooting the day before. That shooting on East Colfax Avenue injured two young people -- a juvenile male and a 20-year-old man -- and forced the rec center to close for safety reasons. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. A witness said two young people were fighting right beforehand. Police said on Thursday that one of the people who was shot was an innocent bystander and that both victims remain hospitalized. Several East High School students were together when the shooting happened and several of them ran for safety when the shots rang out. The school's principal sent out a letter to the community stating that the school's campus, located nearby, went on secure status after the shooting. It happened after classes were over for the day but the school "implemented a controlled release as we worked to reunify students."The conditions of the two people who were hurt so far hasn't been released. RELATED: 'A lot of chaos': Witness describes shooting outside of Carla Madison Rec Center

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO