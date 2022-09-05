Her new normal. As Kelly Clarkson navigates her public divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she’s channeling her emotions musically. “The whole divorce thing happened and I needed to write it,” the former American Idol winner, 40, told Variety about her next studio recording in a profile published on Wednesday, September 7. “And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So, some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

