BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
BBC
Justin Bieber suspends world tour due to health issues
Justin Bieber says he is taking another break from touring to "make my health a priority". In June, the singer revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The 28-year-old, who has been on his Justice world tour, now says recent shows have "taken...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
