The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
IGN
Xbox Announces Cheaper Elite 2 Core Controller
Microsoft is introducing a new version of its popular Xbox Elite Series 2 controller today. And outside of it being a new color variant, it also comes with a cheaper retail price but does not include a lot of stuff found in the standard Elite 2 controller. Preorders are now live at Amazon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Super Mario RTX Fan Project in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
You’ve seen Super Mario 64 with full ray-tracing, now check out Super Mario RTX, a fan project made in Unreal Engine 5 that shows what the legendary Nintendo character could look like on next-gen consoles. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this will not be released as a demo, mainly because Nintendo has been known to take down such projects if they ever become more than just a gameplay trailer.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
New Xbox Chat Feature Will Mute Your Gross Breathing
Xbox Series X and S players are now able to mute their microphone breathing with the new noise suppression feature. The feature was added to the current-gen consoles recently with the latest system update and isn't just targeted toward minimizing the sound of players' breathing over party chat but also background noise, controller clicking, and other irritating noises that can be picked up easily by a microphone.
PlayStation CEO skewers Xbox offer to keep Call of Duty multi-platform: "Inadequate on many levels"
"Microsoft’s proposal undermines this principle," Jim Ryan says of parity between consoles. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says Xbox's offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years after the publisher's current deal ends is "inadequate on many levels." In a statement to GamesIndustry (opens in new tab),...
IGN
Ridgeline Games, Marcus Lehto's New Studio, Will Develop Battlefield Narrative Campaign
New studio Ridgeline Games, which is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, has been established to create a new narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, according to a press release from Electronic Arts. Electronic Arts has also confirmed that creative director Lars Gustavsson, who's been with the franchise since...
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
IGN
The Best Little Games I Played at Gamescom 2022
The IGN crew played a lot of games at Gamescom 2022. A lot of those were through dedicated appointments to write big previews of some of the most anticipated games out there. But my personal favorite bit of every conference is wandering down to the indie floors and seeing what gems are coming up that may not be getting the same mainstream attention, usually because their teams and budgets are much smaller.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Android Central
PlayStation's Jim Ryan isn't happy with Xbox's Call of Duty offer, calling it "inadequate"
Microsoft purchased gaming giant Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion earlier in the year. Companies, governments, and regulatory boards have since had many questions about the future exclusivity of franchises, specifically Call of Duty. Xbox head Phil Spencer made a commitment that Call of Duty would be available on Xbox...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the First Expansion, Won't Be on Last-Gen Consoles
CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will only be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, and Stadia. Announced during its Night City Wire livestream the expansion marks the first major addition of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 outside of its various patches that fixed the game following its disastrous launch on consoles.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation VR2 confirmed game list grows to 15 titles as Firewall Ultra joins in the virtual fun
The confirmed list of games coming to the PlayStation VR2 has grown to 15 titles as a new reveal trailer for Firewall Ultra has just been posted. Firewall: Zero Hour was praised on its release for the PlayStation VR and news of a sequel has been warmly welcomed. The Sony PlayStation VR2 promises 4K HDR visuals with four on-board external cameras for tracking.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Undertale successor Deltarune won't get a new chapter in 2022
When Undertale creator Toby Fox released the second chapter of Deltarune last year, it arrived roughly a year behind schedule. That's fine though, because it was reportedly very good, though if you've been waiting with decreasing patience for further instalments, I'm sad to report that none will arrive during 2022.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
