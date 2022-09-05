ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League referees are being 'hung out to dry' by VAR mistakes, insists former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett... as Referees' Association warns the stream of young officials coming through could dry up due to abuse

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Referees are being 'hung out to dry' over a litany of high-profile VAR mistakes, according to Keith Hackett.

Former Premier League referee Hackett, former head of PGMOL, the governing body for officials in English football, insists refs must feel 'let down' by this weekend's controversial VAR incidents and criticised incumbent PGMOL chief Mike Riley, who will be replaced by Howard Webb before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, there are fears from the Refereeing Association (RA) that not enough talented referees are coming through the ranks because of the abuse they suffer at lower levels.

Referees are being 'hung out to dry' over several high-profile VAR mistakes, says Keith Hackett
There were several controversial incidents relating to VAR in the Premier League this weekend
And former PGMOL head Hackett criticised the incumbent chief Mike Riley (pictured above)

Hackett told PA: 'We're in our fourth season of VAR and we're not operating it well. These officials don't get to the Premier League without being good referees. In some ways they have been made to look foolish this weekend by what has happened. They must feel that they've been let down.

'They have been hung out to dry because there's no leadership. There's no guidance, there's no coaching. That ultimately has to come down to the person running the organisation (Riley). The interaction between the referee and the VAR is suspect.

'One of the reasons for that is you've got current referees who might referee on a Saturday suddenly becoming a VAR on a Sunday. I don't think that's conducive to good officiating.'

Meanwhile, the RA head Paul Field expressed concern about the stream of young officials rising through the ranks.

He told BBC Radio 4: 'Why would a 14-year-old go referee on local parks when they have all this hassle? I do wonder how much talent we have lost over the years when it comes to refereeing in this country because of abuse.'

Newcastle had a goal disallowed due to Joe Willock (right) fouling stopper Vicente Guaita (left)
Referee Michael Salisbury overruled the 'goal' after consultation with VAR official Lee Mason
Magpies boss Eddie Howe was angry with the call and expressed frustration after the game

There were several controversial incidents in the Premier League this weekend, with both West Ham and Newcastle aggrieved after decisions went against them against Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

The Hammers had what would have been a late Maxwel Cornet equaliser harshly ruled out for a perceived Jarrod Bowen foul on Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, leading boss David Moyes to fume at referee Andy Madley, who disallowed the goal.

Moyes called the decision 'scandalous' and said he was 'embarrassed' for VAR official Jarred Gillett.

On the same day, the Magpies were frustrated about a Tyrick Mitchell own goal being overturned by Michael Salisbury for a foul by Joe Willock on Palace stopper Vicente Guaita.

Newcastle suggested Mitchell's slight nudge on Willock before the midfielder's contact with Guaita constituted a penalty, or at least meant the Eagles defender was responsible for the contact between Willock and Guaita.

Meanwhile, West Ham were aggrieved at referee Andy Madley after a late Maxwel Cornet equaliser was ruled out for a perceived foul by Jarrod Bowen on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Hammers' David Moyes called the decision 'scandalous' in his post-match press conference

However, there were questions over whether the home side should have had a free-kick in the first place after striker Alexander Isak had barged into away defender Marc Guehi.

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer blamed the VAR official at St James' Park, Lee Mason, for the decision, saying: 'Far too many errors, VAR is not the problem, it is the people who are running it.' PGMOL has subsequently accepted both decisions were wrong.

Hackett, who called the decisions 'horrendous', continued: 'We are making a pig's ear of it (VAR).

'At the moment it is awful and it's having a knock-on effect, making life very difficult for referees at grassroots level when they see their senior colleagues fouling up in such a bad way.

'It's not just the decision on the field, it's the impact on spectators who are now saying to me the game is corrupt. The game is not corrupt, what we have is a poor delivery of VAR in this country that needs to be rectified now.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

