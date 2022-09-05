ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Hawaii State
getnews.info

Phoenix Car Accident Lawyer Recovers Millions In Settlements For Clients

Phoenix-based Phillips Law Group has the experience and knowledge to handle every aspect of claims. The car accident legal team has recovered millions in settlements through negotiation and court verdicts. Phillips Law Group is pleased to announce that their experience and knowledge as a car accident lawyer have resulted in...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley

HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Raceway director leaving for Chicago

Phoenix Raceway’s track president is shifting gears as she relocates from the Valley to a new event in Chicago at the end of 2022. NASCAR announced Aug. 25 that its vice president of track marketing and the raceway’s president, Julie Giese, is departing for the Midwest to take the track president position at the recently established Chicago Street Course.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions

The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports

PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Watch Phoenix's Most Famous Pizza Maker on Netflix this September

Chris Bianco, the pizzaiolo extraordinaire who put Phoenix on the map for wood-fired pies, will soon be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza. The James Beard Award winner will be the focus of the first of six episodes on this season of Chef's Table, a documentary-style series dedicating an entire show to each chef.
PHOENIX, AZ

