Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
inbusinessphx.com
San Francisco Investment Firm Acquires First Arizona Property with Purchase in Scottsdale Airpark
San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has acquired Cimmaron Industrial Park in the Scottsdale Airport Industrial submarket of the Phoenix metro area. The deal closed on August 26, 2022, for a purchase price of $27.5 million. The property is currently fully leased.
getnews.info
Phoenix Car Accident Lawyer Recovers Millions In Settlements For Clients
Phoenix-based Phillips Law Group has the experience and knowledge to handle every aspect of claims. The car accident legal team has recovered millions in settlements through negotiation and court verdicts. Phillips Law Group is pleased to announce that their experience and knowledge as a car accident lawyer have resulted in...
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
azbex.com
Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley
HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
Scandal-hit AZ-based electric truck maker seeks more capital amid stock price drop
A Nikola truck drives by the U.S. Capitol.(Nikola Corporation) (Pinal County, AZ) Like a truck rolling downhill, Phoenix-based electric and fuel cell vehicle manufacturer Nikola saw its stock price drop by 3.98% Tuesday -- down 48.74% since the beginning of the year.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
West Valley View
Raceway director leaving for Chicago
Phoenix Raceway’s track president is shifting gears as she relocates from the Valley to a new event in Chicago at the end of 2022. NASCAR announced Aug. 25 that its vice president of track marketing and the raceway’s president, Julie Giese, is departing for the Midwest to take the track president position at the recently established Chicago Street Course.
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions
The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
KTAR.com
Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports
PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
Phoenix New Times
Watch Phoenix's Most Famous Pizza Maker on Netflix this September
Chris Bianco, the pizzaiolo extraordinaire who put Phoenix on the map for wood-fired pies, will soon be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza. The James Beard Award winner will be the focus of the first of six episodes on this season of Chef's Table, a documentary-style series dedicating an entire show to each chef.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
