Coral Springs, FL

bocamag.com

The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat

This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
BOCA RATON, FL
sflcn.com

20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
MIRAMAR, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool

The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
MIAMI, FL
PopSugar

How This Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fosters Community in Miami Real Estate

For Stefania Mogollon, working in real estate is about more than selling homes: it's about community. When the Miami-based real estate agent first left her home in Caracas, Venezuela, she landed in New York City, intending to stay for only six months. When she decided she wanted to stay longer, she began looking for an apartment. "I very quickly realized how hard it is to find a place, especially as an immigrant and a young person with no records of anything in the United States," she says. "It was pretty much impossible."
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood

Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Times

Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?

Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies

CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely

South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami

We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
MIAMI, FL
