Read full article on original website
Related
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
bocamag.com
The Coolest Spots for Kids to Play to Beat the Heat
This time of year in Boca is always a little bewildering. While the rest of the country is cooling off, we South Florida residents have to make peace with the fact that we’re likely to have an extended summer for at least two more months. It’s fall y’all? Not...
WSVN-TV
3 Flagler Village hot spots put different spins on fun and food
Flagler Village is the hip heartbeat of downtown Fort Lauderdale. There’s a cool collection of restaurants to check out. That’s exactly what Deco did, and you know what we found out? When it comes to having a great meal, it definitely takes a village. There’s not a bad...
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Star Bunny to Open With Boba and Fruit Tea in Miramar
The tea shop will also showcase a selection of Chinese desserts
Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County
There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia. This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
luxury-houses.net
This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool
The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
cw34.com
'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
Eater
13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
New Italian Restaurant Divieto Ristorante Coming to Coral Springs in 2023
A taste of the roaring twenties is coming to Coral Springs. Divieto Ristorante, a Miami-based Italian chain restaurant, will open its doors in Coral Springs at 2729 N. University Drive, the former location of Applebee’s. Applebee’s closed in February 2021 due to pandemic-related financial difficulties. Divieto Ristorante proposed opening...
PopSugar
How This Venezuelan Entrepreneur Fosters Community in Miami Real Estate
For Stefania Mogollon, working in real estate is about more than selling homes: it's about community. When the Miami-based real estate agent first left her home in Caracas, Venezuela, she landed in New York City, intending to stay for only six months. When she decided she wanted to stay longer, she began looking for an apartment. "I very quickly realized how hard it is to find a place, especially as an immigrant and a young person with no records of anything in the United States," she says. "It was pretty much impossible."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
wflx.com
Dessert Wars coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors. Scripps Only Content 2022.
cw34.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
worldairlinenews.com
Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood
Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
South Florida Times
Is Amazon open for business in S. Fla.?
Riviera Beach Fla. – Blue tape covers the “Amazon” sign on a door of a shiny new building, at the corner of 13th Street and President Barack Obama Highway (formerly Old Dixie Highway) in Riviera Beach, for decades previously occupied by a drive-in movie theater and later a flea market.
Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies
CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely
South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend. With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0