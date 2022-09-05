National Ovarian Cancer Month: Continuing the fight

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost 20,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year and almost 13,000 will die from it, according to the American Cancer Society.

As National Ovarian Cancer Month continues, Audra Moran, the president and CEO of Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to share where the fight against ovarian cancer stands.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.