WTVM
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
Biggest three-day motorcycle event in tri-city area scheduled for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The biggest three-day motorcycle event in the tri-city area is coming to the Columbus Civic Center for a weekend of fun. The Chattahoochee Valley Motorcycle Rally, presented by Extreme Motorcycles and Rally Point Harley Davidson, will take place from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a bike show […]
Wetumpka Herald
ESTATE SALE 130 Doc Drive, Dadeville
ESTATE SALE 130 Doc Drive, Dadeville Friday & Saturday 9am-2pm Check pictures out on Facebook: Estate Hunters.
Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor. Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a […]
WTVM
Downtown Phenix City to urbanize with 30-year project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown Phenix City will soon be getting a makeover to create a more urban design for the city. This project to create a more community-based downtown will be a 30-plus year project, but they will be working in phases to make this plan become a reality slowly. Residents can expect to see more local businesses, sidewalks, restaurants, and more.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeking volunteers to build beds for kids
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will soon be participating in its third annual Bunks Across America event, a nation-wide event during which volunteers will build twin-size beds for children ages three to 17 who don’t have any. The local event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 […]
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Two ‘goodest’ boys looking for loving homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another week, two more sweet pups to show you - in hopes that they find a forever family!. First up - Merlin! We showed Merlin a few weeks ago and he still needs a family!. Merlin is a 4-year-old bulldog mix and is only 45 pounds....
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
WTVM
Russell County hosts annual Labor Day Fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County held its annual Labor Day Fair in Seale, where everyone traded their work clothes for something a little more comfortable -- enjoying their time off celebrating Labor Day. It is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of the school year. On...
wrbl.com
Local organization sets example for young men in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man is giving back to the community that shaped him and providing young boys with mentorship and guidance through different avenues. Daniel Gay is the Director of The Focus Program, he founded the organization in 2017 when he was coaching basketball and noticed a need for mentors in the community. He also noticed a lack of financial resources and negotiated free basketball training for study time.
WALB 10
South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The commercial truck driving industry has seen an extreme shortage of drivers. South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) is offering a two-week program for students to get their commercial driver’s license. Which will get them started toward landing jobs with good salaries and benefits. Moving up...
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
WTVM
South Columbus tenants fear homelessness after 60-day vacate notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several tenants living in South Columbus are worried they will end up homeless after they received a letter saying they have 60 days to leave. The letter from property managers says that the people living on Terminal Court will have to vacate by Oct. 22 for renovations.
wrbl.com
Rain backs off but then we become very for the extended forecast
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The sub-tropical air mass is not budging in this forecast. The rain, however, is not going to be widespread, in fact, we are seeing a more stable pattern. The only triggering mechanism for storms through Thursday will be just daytime heating, and humidity, with a few stray showers or even a thunderstorm.
wrbl.com
Ep. 65: Cesar Bautista
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — Cesar Bautista’s story is an interesting one. The Puerto Rico native and owner of the Bodega in downtown Columbus has an interesting story, enlisting in the Army at 38. He talks about Columbus, a town that he and his family has adopted. He talks...
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
A Georgia Southern University grad, who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor, has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
