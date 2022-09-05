Read full article on original website
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WDEF
Three suspects charged in Bradley County drive by shooting
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged three people with a drive by shooting back in June. They say that the shots were fired into a home in Rolling Brook around 1 AM when five people, including children, were inside. None of them were hit. Sheriff’s officers...
WTVC
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WTVC
CPD investigates double shooting on Chattanooga's north shore
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trewhitt St on the north shore about 9:34 pm on the report of multiple persons shot. According to Chattanooga police, a...
WTVC
One shot, another stabbed on 13th Street according to CPD
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two men have been sent to the hospital after one was shot and another was stabbed in the back. CPD says they originally responded to a call of a man that was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening. While authorities were on the scene,...
WDEF
Two shootings in Chattanooga Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a pair of new shootings in the city on Tuesday night. Two people were shot around 9:30 in North Chattanooga. Police don’t have many details yet, but it happened in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street. A male and female were...
WTVC
3 arrested for drive-by shooting at Cleveland home, says sheriff's office
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting at a Cleveland home in June, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. On Tuesday, June 28th the BCSO says shots were fired from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. BCSO...
WTVC
13-year-old charged in Chattanooga fire setting spree, says fire department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 13-year-old is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting a string of fires in the Woodmore area of Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. They say the 13-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, is accused of setting fire to two homes,...
WDEF
13 year old charged in rash of Woodmore fires
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 13 year old has been charged in a spree of fires in the Woodmore area. Investigators accuse the minor of setting fire to two homes, a trash can, two cars, plus an attempt to burn a third on. It all happened on Tuesday night. Firefighters...
WDEF
Moped driver seriously injured in morning wreck
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Moped rider was seriously injured in an early morning wreck in Cleveland. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive just after 5 AM. Cleveland Police investigators say both the Moped and the vehicle were heading south on Keith Street, when the vehicle ran into the back of the Moped in the right lane.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Sept. 8
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised his ex-wife entered his home and took property. On scene police spoke with a male subject. He advised a female subject entered the home and took his passport with a Mexico visa. She also caused damage to the home while trying to enter. There is an active Conditions of Release in place through East Ridge City Court. Police are seeking warrants for the arrest of the female subject on the charges of violation of conditions of release, aggravated burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.
WTVC
Moped rider seriously injured after Thursday crash in Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department says a crash involving a vehicle and a moped left a woman seriously injured. It happened on Keith Street at Northwood Drive around 5:07 a.m. Police say the moped rider was flown to Erlanger. Her status is unknown right now, according to Cleveland Police. CPD says...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
WDEF
Bicyclist charged with battery of road worker at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Park Rangers have charged a 69 year old bicyclist after a confrontation inside the Chickamauga Battlefield. They say the Ringgold man rode his bicycle into a construction zone, hit a worker and then attacked him. Park rangers interviewed three witnesses and reviewed phone video...
WTVC
Three without a home after fire on North Hickory Street Wednesday night
CHATTTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people are without a home after a fire on the 400 Block of North Hickory Street Wednesday night. CFD says one person was home at the time of the fire, they were not injured in the fire. A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department says...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVC
HCDE: Student found with gun at Hardy Elementary School
A Hamilton County Schools spokesman confirms they found a student with a gun at Hardy Elementary School on Tuesday morning. The district says staff and the Student Safety Officer acted quickly and contacted law enforcement. They say the incident was addressed according to district and school procedure. The district says...
WTVC
Ringgold cyclist arrested for allegedly committing battery at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Ringgold cyclist is facing charges for allegedly riding through an active work zone, pepper spraying a construction worker, and pointing a stun gun at him at Chickamauga Battlefield, the National Park Service says. National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a physical altercation...
