The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised his ex-wife entered his home and took property. On scene police spoke with a male subject. He advised a female subject entered the home and took his passport with a Mexico visa. She also caused damage to the home while trying to enter. There is an active Conditions of Release in place through East Ridge City Court. Police are seeking warrants for the arrest of the female subject on the charges of violation of conditions of release, aggravated burglary, theft of property, and vandalism.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO