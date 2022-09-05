Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
fox4news.com
Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon at some North Texas stations
Gas prices have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark at some North Texas gas stations. The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dallas still sits at $3.22, but many stations are dropping prices lower. The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas has steadily fallen since peaking...
fox4news.com
Students across Texas wear maroon to support Uvalde
Students are returning to class in Uvalde Tuesday for the first time since the deadly school shooting. School districts across Texas are participating in a show of support for students there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Texas still giving renewable energy sources a cold shoulder
A group looking at ways to improve the Texas power grid reportedly wants to keep renewable energy sources out of the mix. Good Day talked to Russell Gold, the senior energy editor at Texas Monthly. He started looking into the state advisory committee devising a "comprehensive state energy plan." It turned out to be not the committee he thought it would be.
fox4news.com
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most "seriously considered" leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire to 1,291...
fox4news.com
Hail causes damage in North Texas
Overnight storms dropped damaging hail and caused some power outages. FOX 4 viewers shared video of some of the worst of it.
fox4news.com
5 DPS officers under investigation for response to Uvalde school shooting; DPS director admits failures
UVALDE, Texas - Two of the Texas DPS officers who were part of the response at the Uvalde mass school shooting have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. An internal DPS committee reviewing the actions of troopers who were there has referred the cases of those two troopers and three others to the office of inspector general for a formal investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Collin County constable featured on leaked list of Oath Keepers members, report says
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Collin County constable Joe Wright was named as a member of the far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism named of...
fox4news.com
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
fox4news.com
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
fox4news.com
Texas leaders react to Queen Elizabeth’s passing
DALLAS - Local leaders are sharing their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Former President George W. Bush, who now lives in Dallas, said he and his wife, Laura, were honored to have known the queen. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time...
Comments / 3