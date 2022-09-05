ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon at some North Texas stations

Gas prices have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark at some North Texas gas stations. The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Dallas still sits at $3.22, but many stations are dropping prices lower. The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas has steadily fallen since peaking...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Texas still giving renewable energy sources a cold shoulder

A group looking at ways to improve the Texas power grid reportedly wants to keep renewable energy sources out of the mix. Good Day talked to Russell Gold, the senior energy editor at Texas Monthly. He started looking into the state advisory committee devising a "comprehensive state energy plan." It turned out to be not the committee he thought it would be.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

5 DPS officers under investigation for response to Uvalde school shooting; DPS director admits failures

UVALDE, Texas - Two of the Texas DPS officers who were part of the response at the Uvalde mass school shooting have been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. An internal DPS committee reviewing the actions of troopers who were there has referred the cases of those two troopers and three others to the office of inspector general for a formal investigation.
UVALDE, TX
fox4news.com

4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas leaders react to Queen Elizabeth’s passing

DALLAS - Local leaders are sharing their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Former President George W. Bush, who now lives in Dallas, said he and his wife, Laura, were honored to have known the queen. "She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time...
TEXAS STATE

