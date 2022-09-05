Read full article on original website
KIMT
Austin man to be sentenced for meth and hotel fire
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to drug possession and starting a fire at the Days Inn. Jesus Manuel Camacho, 46 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Thursday to second-degree possession of methamphetamine and second-degree arson. Camacho is accused of selling 27.07 grams of meth to a confidential...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man hurt in Goodhue County crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 52 at Goodhue County Road 60 West. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi-truck driven by Jeremy Olson, 42 of Utica, was...
Charges: Rochester Career Criminal Caught with Stolen Vehicle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with 27 theft-related convictions is facing new charges related to a motor vehicle theft. Olmsted County Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Garrik Sneed with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The criminal complaint indicates he received a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero that was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Riverview Suites apartment complex off Civic Center Dr. northeast on August 24. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle was locked and that he had the only key.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested for DWI, fleeing police in ATV
(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly fleeing police and driving under the influence in an ATV in Dodge County. Hunter Pfeifer, 21, appeared in Dodge County Court on Tuesday, and was charged with failing to keep the right, 4th-degree DWI, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
KIMT
Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash. Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape. The Escape, driven...
KAAL-TV
Man accused of armed robberies pleads guilty to 2021 fuel theft
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of multiple armed robberies in Rochester and Austin pleaded guilty to fuel theft in Mower County Court. Adrick Mims took a plea deal for 90 days of jail time Wednesday morning, September 7 — the same day his pretrial for the fuel theft charge was scheduled to take place.
Teen Caught Traveling 107 mph Near Rochester Arrested for DWI
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenage driver coming into Rochester from the Faribault area last week was arrested for DWI and other charges after he was reportedly clocked traveling 107mph in a 55 mph zone. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said the 16-year-old boy pulled off to the shoulder...
KAAL-TV
Teen arrested for DWI, 107 mph in a 55 zone
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was arrested for driving 107 mph in a 55 zone, according to Olmsted County Sheriff deputies. The teen told deputies that he knew the car could actually travel up to 112 mph. That teen, who was arrested for speeding and 4th-degree driving...
Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
KIMT
Sheriff: Impaired drivers involved in 2 of 3 weekend pursuits in Dodge Co.
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Over Labor Day weekend, deputies in Dodge County were involved in three pursuits, two of which involved an intoxicated driver. On Monday, Sept. 5 - A vehicle traveled around 100 miles per hour on Highway 14 and fled into Steele County and into Owatonna. The man,...
KIMT
Two teens arrested after robbery threat in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two teens were arrested Monday morning after a 15-year-old boy pointed a gun at someone and demanded money. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of 18th Ave. SW. Authorities said a male went outside after seeing them at the...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
Rochester Woman Accused of Spitting on, Kicking Police During Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman could be facing a charge for assaulting a police officer following an arrest over the Labor Day weekend. A Rochester Police Spokesman said officers responded to an establishment in the 300 block of Broadway Ave. South around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the report of 22-year-old Ilhan Noor acting belligerent and disorderly. She was verbally trespassed from the bar, but returned about seven minutes later, police say.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
KIMT
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
KIMT
Attempted murder trial starts for man arrested after Albert Lea standoff
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The trial of a man accused of shooting three people and causing an eight-hour standoff is getting underway. Devin Matthew Weiland, 32 of Albert Lea, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested on November 29, 2020, after Weiland allegedly fired between 70 and 95 shots, wounding a police officer and two other people.
