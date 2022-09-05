Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with 27 theft-related convictions is facing new charges related to a motor vehicle theft. Olmsted County Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Garrik Sneed with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The criminal complaint indicates he received a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero that was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Riverview Suites apartment complex off Civic Center Dr. northeast on August 24. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle was locked and that he had the only key.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO