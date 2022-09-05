Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners recognize September as National Recovery Month
During the regular meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 7, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners recognized September as National Recovery Month to help increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. The theme of National Recovery Month is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family,...
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
ocala-news.com
CareerSource CLM recruiting for Marion County’s Phoenix Rising YouthBuild
Recruiting is underway for deserving young adults who are interested in taking part in Marion County’s 15th Phoenix Rising YouthBuild program. An open house event will kick off the program on Wednesday, September 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
fox35orlando.com
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perv Alert: Florida Homeowner Association President Arrested For Hidden Camera In Condo Rental
The president of a homeowners association faces four felony charges for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on the master bedroom. According to investigators, 59-year-old Robert William Orr, the President of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association turned himself in
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
click orlando
Help Wanted: Poll workers needed for elections in several Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. – The county supervisor of elections offices in Florida are gearing up for the November elections and some say they need more people to work the polling places and help others vote. Several elections offices are looking for poll workers to help process voters and ballots, monitor...
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, September 7
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
ocala-news.com
Naming committee to present recommended names for Mary Sue Rich Community Center’s new library
A short list of recommended names for the new library branch in the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week. The library is a joint effort between the City of Ocala and the Marion County Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
WCJB
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall. The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St. They will discuss the formal site design...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
ocala-news.com
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center
Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after MCSO finds malnourished horses
A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Ocala were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Unit for aggravated animal cruelty after two malnourished horses were discovered. On Wednesday, August 31, MCSO received an anonymous call for service in reference to two horses that had been starved. Upon...
sltablet.com
SR19 Repaving, Widening, Sidewalks
On August 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public meeting regarding the plans for repaving a 12-mile segment of SR19. The project will be completed starting in early 2024. The meeting was well attended by local residents and the attendees were afforded the opportunity to provide input and feedback. The presenters were also available for discussion before, during, and after the initial presentation.
ocala-news.com
Belleview man with prior battery convictions accused of pushing woman to ground, choking her
A 38-year-old Belleview man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after he was accused of pushing a female victim to the ground and choking her. On Friday, September 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the reportee who had called 911 advised that Wendell Lee Chastain, Jr. had battered the adult female victim and a minor child.
theapopkavoice.com
Michael Duran: "My son lost his life in direct connection to a lack of training, safety, and supervision"
Michael Duran is on a mission. The father of deceased firefighter Austin Duran is emphatic about the urgency that is needed to bring the Apopka Fire Department up to proper safety, training and staffing standards. "This [Austin's death] is the result of NOT properly funding the AFD," Duran said on...
Comments / 1