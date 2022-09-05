ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County commissioners recognize September as National Recovery Month

During the regular meeting that was held on Wednesday, September 7, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners recognized September as National Recovery Month to help increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery. The theme of National Recovery Month is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning. Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
LEESBURG, FL
Jail Booking Log, September 7

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle

A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
REDDICK, FL
Ocala City Council president to host community meeting at Lillian F. Bryant Community Center

Ocala City Council president Ire Bethea, Sr. will host a District 2 community meeting next week at the Lillian F. Bryant Community Center. The meeting will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the community center, which is located at 2200 NW 17th Place in Ocala. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the city council president in an open forum setting.
OCALA, FL
SR19 Repaving, Widening, Sidewalks

On August 31, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a public meeting regarding the plans for repaving a 12-mile segment of SR19. The project will be completed starting in early 2024. The meeting was well attended by local residents and the attendees were afforded the opportunity to provide input and feedback. The presenters were also available for discussion before, during, and after the initial presentation.
GROVELAND, FL
Belleview man with prior battery convictions accused of pushing woman to ground, choking her

A 38-year-old Belleview man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after he was accused of pushing a female victim to the ground and choking her. On Friday, September 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the reportee who had called 911 advised that Wendell Lee Chastain, Jr. had battered the adult female victim and a minor child.
BELLEVIEW, FL

