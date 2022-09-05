Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh Posed With Olivia Wilde on the Don't Worry Darling Red Carpet Amid Feud Rumors
Florence Pugh seemed anything but worried at the Don't Worry Darling premiere on September 5. After missing the film's press conference earlier in the day, Pugh posed on the Venice Film Festival red carpet along with the rest of the cast, as well as director Olivia Wilde, despite rampant feud rumors. The actor hit the red carpet in a sheer Valentino gown with sparkling star sequins and a dramatic train. She topped off the look with a pair of feathered sandals, dainty star earrings, and her blonde hair was worn in a chic, old Hollywood-style bob with a deep side part.
'Babylon': Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Return to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's New Epic -- See First Pics
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. Set in Los Angeles...
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Shia LaBeouf Lands His Next Movie Role As He Opens Up About Don’t Worry Darling And His Personal Life
While Shia LaBeouf is addressing his personal controversies in the media, the actor has found himself cast in his next major film project.
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours
Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.The upcoming film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”On...
Amid Don’t Worry Darling Drama, Now Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine During Premiere
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has been the subject of some drama, and now there's a wild rumor about Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling has been making headlines since it’s been in production, and not necessarily for the contents of the movie itself. A number of controversies have been surrounding Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort, including her rumored feuds with Shia LaBeouf and even the movie’s leading lady Florence Pugh. And amid various cases of Don’t Worry Darling drama, now fans think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the premiere.
Olivia Wilde Doesn’t Care That Florence Pugh Isn’t Promoting ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Amid Drama: ‘I Didn’t Hire Her to Post, I Hired Her to Act’
Olivia Wilde sidestepped rumors that Florence Pugh is not promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” due to tension between them, attributing her star’s silence to scheduling conflicts. In a Thursday cover story, the director told Vanity Fair that Pugh is “one of the most in-demand actresses in the...
Harry Styles ‘Did Not’ Spit on Chris Pine: Rep Calls #SpitGate a ‘Ridiculous Story’
#SpitGate is over. After social media went wild hyper-analyzing a video (and a second, third and fourth angle) that made it seem like Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling over the weekend, a rep for Pine has finally officially denied the allegations.
Toronto Film Fest: Brendan Fraser, Daniel Radcliffe and Jennifer Lawrence's transformative roles kick off Oscar season
Top Gun: Maverick brought summer blockbusters back, and now the big film festivals are doing the same thing for the fall movie season. After Venice and Telluride got the ball rolling with some high-profile premieres of highly-anticipated awards contenders — including Don't Worry Darling and Women Talking — the Toronto International Film Festival enters the frame with its own lineup that's big on star wattage and Oscar buzz. Yahoo Entertainment will be covering the 2022 edition of the festival, and these are the movies and stories we're most excited to see unfold.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film
Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
Florence Pugh shares sweet message about Don’t Worry Darling cast after Venice premiere
Florence Pugh has shared a sweet message about the cast of Don’t Worry Darling amid rumours of tension between herself and director Olivia Wilde.The film, which premiered out of Venice Film festival earlier this week, has been plagued with speculation of on-set feuds and disputes around firings.Pugh, who was absent for the film’s press conference but attended its premiere later that night (Tuesday 6 September), has now praised her co-stars in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (7 September). “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?” wrote the Midsommar star.“A massive congratulations to everyone...
Olivia Wilde addresses claims she ‘neglected’ Florence Pugh on set of Don’t Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde has hit out at the “internet bullying” she’s received amid the Don’t Worry Darling drama.Wilde directs and appears in the psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles and had been plagued with rumours of on-set feuds and disputes surrounding the treatment of its lead stars.The media frenzy surrounding the film hit a new peak as the film premiered at Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September). Many have theorised that Wilde and Piugh are feuding for several reasons, one because it was recently suggested that Wilde encouraged original star Shia LeBeouf t remain on the...
Shia LaBeouf Dismisses Olivia Wilde's Claims in 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
The actor wished "every blessing" to the film's embattled director during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres
Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
Apple TV+ to release new documentary film on Selena Gomez: ‘My Mind and Me’
Apple TV+ today officially announced that it will stream a new documentary about popular singer and actress Selena Gomez, entitled My Mind and Me. A firm release date for the film was not announced. The Apple Original Film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ will be directed by Alec Keshishian,...
2023 Oscars heat index: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett bound ahead as major acting contenders
Who's up and who's down among the 2023 Oscars contenders?. With the fall festival circuit in full swing, the whispers of awards greatness have echoed from the peaks of Telluride through the canals of Venice, and are set to cross the border into Toronto in the days ahead. Major players have already staked their claim on prime real estate in the awards conversation — but who has the potential to go the distance, and who is all talk?
HBO Documentary Films Acquires Laura Poitras Oscar Contender ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Ahead Of TIFF North American Premiere
HBO Documentary Films has acquired U.S. television and streaming rights to Oscar winner Laura Poitras’s film All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, fresh from its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and sneak preview at Telluride. The film about artist Nan Goldin and her crusade against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners is an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, with a debut screening set for Friday. From TIFF, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed will head to the New York Film Festival, where it has been chosen as the centerpiece selection (Goldin is designing the festival’s...
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles land in Italy as Florence Pugh abandons 'Don't Worry Darling' film festival press
Olivia Wilde landed in Italy Sunday separately from boyfriend Harry Styles ahead of the "Don't Worry Darling" movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival Monday night, where Florence Pugh will not be in attendance for the press conference post screening. Wilde, who marks her second time in the director's chair...
