Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Glenn with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle when the driver attempted to elude, then crashed at the intersection of Montevallo Road Southwest and Industrial Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the crash.

Glenn says that an officer sustained a minor leg injury during the pursuit, but is expected to be fine.

No other information is available at this time.

