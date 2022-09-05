ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DgPo_0himI5ac00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Glenn with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle when the driver attempted to elude, then crashed at the intersection of Montevallo Road Southwest and Industrial Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the crash.

Glenn says that an officer sustained a minor leg injury during the pursuit, but is expected to be fine.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Carjacking suspect shot, killed after chase in St. Clair County

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A carjacking suspect was shot and killed after leading authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama on a chase before being shot and killed in a Taco Bell parking lot in Springville. Watch the video above to see St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray speaking to the media about the incident.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

4-year-old child injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left a four-year-old injured. According to BPD, around 8:30 p.m. officers received a call on reports of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female and the juvenile in a vehicle. The adult said […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Industrial Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for West Blocton man last seen in August

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in August. According to TPD, Brandon James Parks, 37, left New Beginnings Recovery in Talladega walking. He is from West Blocton and it’s unknown what he was last wearing. He is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy