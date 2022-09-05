ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

98 fur babies find a new home.

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

AND THAT IS A WRAP!!!

We are very pleased to announce that we have adopted a total of 98 animals and we couldn’t be happier.

We are very thankful to all of our wonderful volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to make this all happen.

A very big thank you to Best Friends Animal Society and Rescued Pets Movement who helped us transport our animals to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Thank you Brandywine Valley SPCA and Petco Love for inviting us and we hope to come back again!!

Thank you all for making this event happen...

WE DID IT!!!!!!

About Galveston County Animal Resource Center

The largest, most modern, and best-equipped animal shelter in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center provide animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island, and unincorporated Galveston County, as outlined in an inter-local agreement.

Our adoption fee includes rabies vaccination, a microchip, and a spay or neuter. You can view our available pets online at 24Petconnect. Our wonderful Pets of the Week are available for a reduced adoption fee. We have other programs that offer pets at reduced fees.

Nothing makes us happier than reuniting lost pets with their owners and proper registration makes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfsoS_0himI4ht00
Galveston County Animal Resource Center

it so much more likely to happen. If you can no longer take care of your pet, we accept surrenders

We are able to offer you the opportunity to cherish the memory of your beloved pet with private pet cremation.

Rescue groups and fosters play a vital role in our success. We have several donation opportunities that help save lives.

To participate in our Borrow A Dog program, contact ARC at arc@gchd.org or 409.948.2485.

Email the ARC at arc@gchd.org.

Comments / 0

Related
pearland.com

Code Red at SPCA of Brazoria County

Even after an amazing weekend at the Mega Houston Adoption Event, SPCA of Brazoria County is at critical capacity! They are having to double dogs up to make space for all the animals that are coming in! They had 21 animals come in today alone! They need the community to help! How can you help?
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
PECAN GROVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Galveston, TX
City
Bayou Vista, TX
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Hitchcock, TX
City
Kemah, TX
Galveston County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Texas City, TX
City
Tiki Island, TX
City
La Marque, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Chubs, the kitty with a heart of gold

Chubs came from a hoarding situation where he was found along with over 100 cats! Volunteers from the Houston Humane Society said even though Chubs came from a less-than-ideal situation, he is still a loving cat!. Described as a cat who would make a wonderful lap companion, Chubs can get...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Welcome to the Chamber...

Get ready for chills and thrills the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce's newest member, Ghost Tours of Galveston is now touring Dickinson with ghost tours on Dickinson Bayou. Dash Beardsley's Ghost Tours of Galveston. #dickinsontx#VisitDickinsonTx.
DICKINSON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
Bay Area Entertainer

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT. Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.
LA MARQUE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments

HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cremation#Dog#Animal Shelter#Petco Love
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KIII TV3

She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy