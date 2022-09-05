98 fur babies find a new home.

AND THAT IS A WRAP!!!

We are very pleased to announce that we have adopted a total of 98 animals and we couldn’t be happier.

We are very thankful to all of our wonderful volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to make this all happen.

A very big thank you to Best Friends Animal Society and Rescued Pets Movement who helped us transport our animals to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Thank you Brandywine Valley SPCA and Petco Love for inviting us and we hope to come back again!!

Thank you all for making this event happen...

WE DID IT!!!!!!

About Galveston County Animal Resource Center

The largest, most modern, and best-equipped animal shelter in Galveston County, the Animal Resource Center provide animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Texas City, Tiki Island, and unincorporated Galveston County, as outlined in an inter-local agreement .

Our adoption fee includes rabies vaccination, a microchip, and a spay or neuter. You can view our available pets online at 24Petconnect . Our wonderful Pets of the Week are available for a reduced adoption fee. We have other programs that offer pets at reduced fees .

Nothing makes us happier than reuniting lost pets with their owners and proper registration makes

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

it so much more likely to happen. If you can no longer take care of your pet, we accept surrenders .

We are able to offer you the opportunity to cherish the memory of your beloved pet with private pet cremation .

Rescue groups and fosters play a vital role in our success. We have several donation opportunities that help save lives.

To participate in our Borrow A Dog program, contact ARC at arc@gchd.org or 409.948.2485.