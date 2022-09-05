Dallas Zoo closed today due to storm damage

The Dallas Zoo will be closed today, disappointing many families who were counting on a Labor Day visit. The Zoo reports heavy damage from the Sunday storms including "...significant tree damage..." and debris scattered throughout the grounds.

However, the Zoo confirms its habitats are intact, the animals are all safe, and there were no guest or staff injuries. With all of that going on, the Zoo says it will remain closed today and is canceling today's Member Morning activities

