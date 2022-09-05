ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Zoo closed today due to storm damage

By Curt Lewis
The Dallas Zoo will be closed today, disappointing many families who were counting on a Labor Day visit. The Zoo reports heavy damage from the Sunday storms including "...significant tree damage..." and debris scattered throughout the grounds.

However, the Zoo confirms its habitats are intact, the animals are all safe, and there were no guest or staff injuries. With all of that going on, the Zoo says it will remain closed today and is canceling today's Member Morning activities

starlocalmedia.com

Plano responds to Sunday storm damage

In the wake of Sunday’s storm, the city of Plano is making efforts to clear its roads of fallen tree debris. The city reported many downed branches on residential and commercial property that have not yet been cut up.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area

The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
DALLAS, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms

DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Fatality Crash on SB Stemmons Overnight; DCSO Investigating

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner was on the scene of a major accident on Southbound Stemmons Freeway at Royal Lane where a 2-vehicle crash is tying up on SB lanes. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Traffic is being forced to exit at Walnut Hill. (Copyright...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas

Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bridge Construction in Arlington Will Cause Road Closures Sept. 9-12

Alternate routes are advised as the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive are expected to be closed through the weekend. If the weather permits, bridge construction will cause those closures from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Argyle

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle crash in Argyle. Emergency crews responded to the collision about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 407 and FM 1830, according to Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District). A car, work van and pickup towing a flatbed trailer were involved, and the trailer ended up resting on top of the car.
ARGYLE, TX
