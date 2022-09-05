Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Letter: Yes to regional transportation authority
As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation, and other community services safely and efficiently.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will have a new director in 2023
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has selected two finalists for its general manager position that will transition at the end of the year. The district board of directors formed a search committee and recommended two current employees, Jason Cowles and Siri Roman, as finalists. Cowles serves as the...
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle County recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month
Wear yellow for hope this Friday, Sept. 7 SpeakUp ReachOut is encouraging community members to wear yellow this Friday in support of National Suicide Prevention Month. Don your brightest yellow shirt and tag #wearyellowforhope in your socials to support the cause. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution...
Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses
On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Romer: It’s the but that makes it all possible
As we head into the fall, it’s never too early to prepare for Election Day. From verifying your registration to finding early voting information, be sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is important to consider the impacts on our community —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money
By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagle County School District to include Narcan in schools’ first aid kits
Starting this school year, the Eagle County School District will be including Narcan in its first aid kids at all schools in the district, according to an announcement made by Superintendent Phillip Qualman at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting. “This is particularly in response to the rash...
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires
A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
Summit County Safe Passages begins campaign to build wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass
Summit County Safe Passages has officially launched a campaign for new Interstate 70 wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in an effort to decrease crashes between wildlife and drivers traveling across Colorado. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will feature the construction of three crossings — one overpass...
Hwy 24 reopens following fire activity in Red Cliff
UPDATE ( 6:34 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. UPDATE (6:16 p.m.): Mop-up operations are under effect, according to an update from Eagle County PIO. Highway 24 is estimated to open around 7:30 p.m. “This is tentative and subject to change,” according to the update. Highway...
Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health
IF YOU GO... What: Move Chat Connect! bike ride with Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycles When: Sunday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m. Where: Seagull's Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO More info: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling...
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Aspen Daily News
Three incidents in three days on Capitol Peak for Mountain Rescue Aspen
Mountain Rescue Aspen undertook its third mission in three days on Capitol Peak on Monday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man was airlifted out of the backcountry Monday morning after he suffered a severe ankle injury near Capitol Lake. “The hiker was reported to have...
Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act
The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 1