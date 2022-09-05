ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: Yes to regional transportation authority

As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation, and other community services safely and efficiently.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: East Vail saga lands in court

“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses

On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: It’s the but that makes it all possible

As we head into the fall, it’s never too early to prepare for Election Day. From verifying your registration to finding early voting information, be sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is important to consider the impacts on our community —...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money

By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts

A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires

A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
IDAHO STATE
Vail Daily

Hwy 24 reopens following fire activity in Red Cliff

UPDATE ( 6:34 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. UPDATE (6:16 p.m.): Mop-up operations are under effect, according to an update from Eagle County PIO. Highway 24 is estimated to open around 7:30 p.m. “This is tentative and subject to change,” according to the update. Highway...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act

The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

