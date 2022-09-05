Some of the remains found in Lake Mead may be connected to the Las Vegas mob Lynette and Lindsey Melvin headed to Lake Mead on May 7, hoping for a quiet day of paddleboarding. The sisters from Henderson, Nev., hoped to see some natural beauty as they relaxed on the water of the nation's largest reservoir. "We were looking for a beaver dam," Lindsey tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "We had seen one before." What they ended up finding was much more macabre: the skeletal remains of a...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO