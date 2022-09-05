Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mysteries of Lake Mead: As Nation's Largest Reservoir Dries Up, Human Remains Are Found 5 Times in 4 Months
Some of the remains found in Lake Mead may be connected to the Las Vegas mob Lynette and Lindsey Melvin headed to Lake Mead on May 7, hoping for a quiet day of paddleboarding. The sisters from Henderson, Nev., hoped to see some natural beauty as they relaxed on the water of the nation's largest reservoir. "We were looking for a beaver dam," Lindsey tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "We had seen one before." What they ended up finding was much more macabre: the skeletal remains of a...
bouldercityreview.com
Student pilot makes emergency landing on highway
A plane landed safely on U.S. Highway 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, after a fuel malfunction caused a loss of power. The plane, which was being flown by a student pilot, landed safely on the highway with nobody being injured. The pilot and instructor...
knau.org
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near Arizona-Nevada border
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave...
Fox5 KVVU
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Labor Day historically brings the last busy boating weekend of summer, and some are braving the hot temperatures to head out to Lake Mead. Boats launched with ease Friday without having to wait for more than one or two trucks ahead of them. The regulars...
Fox5 KVVU
Lights out in Henderson neighborhood raises safety concerns for residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The streetlights located at the roundabout on Cadence Vista near Sunset and Ella Ashmond have not been working for weeks, according to residents. People living in the area said this is raising safety concerns, specifically for one man in particular. “The basic lowdown is we...
lazytrips.com
18 Best Lakes near Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a buzzing city full of bright lights and world-class hotels. It's the perfect place to visit if you're a fan of casinos, great nightlife and incredible restaurants. But if you're ready to escape the thrills of the city, then we've got you covered with eighteen incredible lakes just a short drive away.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist
(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
Police: Hat, bloody shoes provided DNA evidence in reporter’s killing
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.
Are you prepared for an emergency?
September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
Clark County official arrested for open murder in journalist's killing
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday for open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of local investigative reporter Jeff German.
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
County suspends Telles’ access to county offices, property
The county's Public Administrators Office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.
Man who drowned while boating at Lake Mohave amid high winds identified
A man drowned near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mead while attempting to swim back to his boat.
Local official arrested in Nevada reporter's slaying
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home.
Central Coast drive-in movie theater closes after more than 50 years: ‘I want to cry’
SLO’s Sunset Drive-In is now the only remaining drive-in theater in two counties.
Police raid elected official's home in Vegas reporter death
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official was arrested Wednesday and identified by police as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert...
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
