westernslopenow.com
Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over listeria contamination
MIAMI (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of smoked salmon sold in 10 states over a potential listeria contamination. The FDA said St. James Smokehouse of Miami voluntarily recalled 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Salmon after a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria in the product.
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names...
