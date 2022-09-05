ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

drippingspringsnews.com

One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road

A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking

PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

