KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his pickup truck on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after crashing his Chevy Silverado in the early morning on Labor Day on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the 39-year-old victim lost control of his pickup and crashed into a median around 2:30 a.m. near Loop 410 and Highway 90.
KTSA
Medical Examiner rules on the cause of death for a woman found in San Antonio parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The cause of death for a San Antonio woman whose body was found in a shopping center parking lot, was an accident. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that 39 year old Christina Powell died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Hyperthermia is...
Woman dies in auto-ped crash in New Braunfels
New Braunfels Police said no charges are expected to be filed against a driver in the death of woman Wednesday night.
drippingspringsnews.com
One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road
A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for setting West Side restaurant on fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a West Side restaurant over the summer. Records with the Bexar County Jail show Gerald Salazar, 36, was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with arson, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000.
KTSA
15 residents at San Antonio apartment complex escape as fire causes $100,000 in damages to their building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 15 people are looking for new places to live after fire caused severe damage to a North side apartment building. Firefighters were called to Mediterranean Villas in the 1500 block of Jackson-Keller Road around 11:45 P.M. Tuesday. Flames were shooting from the building when...
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
Man sentenced for 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 teens in Kyle
Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for 10 charges, which will be served concurrently.
1 injured, police investigating shooting south of Downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot south of downtown Wednesday morning, police say. At 10:49 a.m. San Antonio Police responded to the 600 block of Labor Street for a reported shooting. Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound and...
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Texas Mother Caught Hitting Officer With Car in Violent Rage
A mother was arrested after smashing into an officer in San Antonio. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez was traveling down a road near a charter school in San Antonio. She quickly found herself in the midst of traffic caused by nearby school children loading and unloading. Rodriguez became frustrated and was in...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for remaining suspects in Walmart parking lot robbery in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – The suspects, involved in a robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot, have been identified. The Seguin Police Department says the robbery occurred Monday, September 5, at a Walmart parking lot off of the S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. The victims, a 16-year-old male, and...
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
KSAT 12
Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
Driver killed, 5-year-old passenger injured after speeding driver tries to merge into lane their SUV was in, forcing them off the road
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed, and his 5-year-old passenger was injured when a driver tried to merge into the lane they were in, forcing them off the road. It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:35 p.m. on the 15000 block of Interstate 37 on the south side of town.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
fox4beaumont.com
Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking
PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
