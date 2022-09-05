Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Received Call 20 Minutes After Fatal Boca Chita Key Boat Crash: Officials
U.S. Coast Guard officials are releasing new details about their response to a boat crash near Boca Chita Key that left a teen girl dead and several others injured over the weekend. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the...
WSVN-TV
New video shows boat damage after channel marker collision leaves 1 dead, others injured
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage showed the boat involved in the deadly boat wreck Sunday night in which a teenager tragically lost her life. A 29-foot boat with 14 people on board struck a channel marker while traveling in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County.
Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies
CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus
MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
Click10.com
2 remain in critical condition as 17-year-old victim mourned after Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three victims remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, as friends gathered Tuesday to mourn a 17-year-old girl who died in a boat crash Sunday night in the waters near Biscayne Bay. Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damaged 29-foot vessel...
WSVN-TV
Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
NBC Miami
2 Arrested After Man Gunned Down Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant last month. Devon Toussaint, 22, and Travez Bowles, 18, were arrested Wednesday and face charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m....
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
Click10.com
WSVN-TV
17-year-old transported to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound. Tuesday, around 7:37 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting along the 2500 block of Northwest 21st Street. At this...
NBC Miami
WSVN-TV
Officers remind drivers of Florida’s Move Over law after crash in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are using a crash into a collision scene to remind drivers about Florida’s Move Over law. Though some cars stopped after getting involved in a collision, that didn’t stop one driver from ending up on a crash course with them. The danger doubled for officers and others on that scene.
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek. Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report. Surveillance...
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home
MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
