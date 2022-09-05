MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...

