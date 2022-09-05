ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies

CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.  Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical.  They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

2 Arrested After Man Gunned Down Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant last month. Devon Toussaint, 22, and Travez Bowles, 18, were arrested Wednesday and face charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m....
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Transit Bus in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach, authorities said. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home

MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

