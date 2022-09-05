Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a week after a woman and her one-year-old child were kidnapped at a Memphis target, a man was arrested for the crime, according to Memphis Police. Police said that 25-year-old Will Hayes is one of two men who forced a mother and her child into a car at gunpoint and kidnapped the pair from a Target on Highway 64 on August 31, 2022.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO