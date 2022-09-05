Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe Household Hazardous Material Drop-Off
Chillicothe’s Fall Household Hazardous Material Drop-off will be September 24th. CMU holds the Household Hazardous Materials Drop-Off for Chillicothe and Livingston County twice a year. As you are straightening up the garage or basement, set aside the used motor oil, pesticides, paint, and other items that should not be thrown in the trash or poured down the drain.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOING ROAD WORK AT MARSHALL INTERSECTION
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is doing work on the intersection of Highway 65 and Route 20 in Saline County on Thursday, September 8. According to MoDot, lighting, signal and sign work is being done and travelers should expect periodic delays. The work is scheduled to take place between...
kchi.com
Carroll County Route V Reopens
The Route V Bridge at Miami Station re-opened Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bridge located approximately 2.5 miles south of US 24, re-opened after the bridge replacement project. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. to replace the bridge with a box culvert.
kchi.com
Prescribed Burn Workshop Offered Near Cameron
A FREE prescribed burn workshop near Cameron will be held September 15th at the Pony Express Conservation Area. The Missouri Department of Conservation says prescribed burning of grasslands and savannas can be a valuable tool for boosting native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. This can benefit wildlife, and in some applications, benefit cattle forage. This workshop will provide training on planning a burn, what equipment is needed, what weather and fuel conditions should be heeded, and safety.
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
kchi.com
Chillicothe EAA Fly-In Is October 1st
The Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent or legal guardian must...
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5
A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday and Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday and Tuesday includes 151 calls for service. Monday there were 58 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 3:28 AM Officers located an unsecured business during routine checks. The business owner was contacted and responded to secure the building. 2:09 PM Chillicothe...
kchi.com
Float Trip On Grand River Planned
A guided Float Trip on the Grand River is offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
mycouriertribune.com
Deputies investigated for intoxication at lake conference
CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY WOMAN IN PHOTOS
The Marshall Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a woman in surveillance photos. MPD says it is conducting an investigation into a forgery/stealing/identity theft case. If you know her you are encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411 or contact email at info@marshallpolice.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident South of Cameron Sends One Passenger to the Hospital
CAMERON, MO – A Kansas teen was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday morning south of Cameron. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 59-year old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas was southbound on I-35, 3 miles south of Cameron when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the median. The driver overcorrected , travelling back onto the roadway and then slid off the side of the road, struck and embankment and rolled once, coming to rest on its wheels.
kchi.com
Parking For Chautauqua In The Park
Parking changes will be seen for this year’s Chautauqua In the Park, this Saturday and Sunday at Simpson Park. Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce director Crystal Narr says as always, parking for attendees is available in and around the park both on the streets adjacent to Simpson Park as well as Chilli Bay parking lot and the west Simpson Park lot.
kchi.com
Route TT Bridge Project To Start Early
The Route TT Bridge Deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge in Chariton County has been moved up. The Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will start the project next Tuesday, September 13th. MoDOT says the bridge deck of the Turkey Creek Bridge is in poor condition and needs replacement....
14-year-old hospitalized after Daviess Co. rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, Kansas, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
kttn.com
Audio: Man from Polo, Missouri charged in January 6 riot, argues he was “doing his duty”
A northwest Missouri man charged in the Jan 6 riot at the nation’s capitol says he was just doing his duty. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr of Polo Missouri claims he has First Amendment Rights as well as public access to the capitol. Prosecutors say he was inside the capitol with a Go-Pro camera filming the riot. Cruz says he was doing his civic duty to monitor the government. His trial is set for this January.
