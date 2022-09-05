Read full article on original website
thesource.com
50 Cent Celebrates Eminem and Super Bowl Emmy: ‘He Wouldn’t Do the Show Without Me’
While he is flexing on The Game during his Emmy award victory lap, 50 Cent is making sure to celebrate his longtime friend Eminem. Hitting Instagram, 50 Cent thanked Slim Shady for his role in getting him in the Super Bowl. “@eminem is the man,” 50 wrote. “He wouldn’t do...
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
thesource.com
600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’
Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
thesource.com
Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Acting In ‘Explicit’ Sketch Amid Molestation Allegations
Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about an explicit sketch she was featured in that is now at the center of a sexual misconduct lawsuit. In an Instagram post on Monday, the actress said she “deeply regrets” agreeing to act in the comedy sketch six years ago alongside comedian Aries Spears. The Girls Trip actress added she wanted to shed more light on the matter but couldn’t due to the ongoing legal case.
thesource.com
Young Guru Proves Jay-Z Did “God Did” Verse In One Take
Jay-Z recently set the rap world ablaze after the release of DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did, where he rapped for 4 minutes straight on the song of the same name. Fans and critics have called the verse one of Jay’s best of his career, and have called into question whether he actually did the verse in just one take.
thesource.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Stop on Her Farewell Tour
Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson. “London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.
thesource.com
Swizz Beatz Calls For Adidas Boycott In Solidarity With Kanye West
In an Instagram post from award winning super producer Swizz Beatz, the Ruff Ryders beatmaker and VERZUZ co-creator called for the public to ban together with Kanye West and boycott Adidas. Swizz captioned the post of a pair of fugazi black and orange Yeezys, “I usually mind my business but...
thesource.com
Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder of ‘Justice World Tour’ to ‘Rest and Get Better’
After restarting his Justice Tour following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, Justin Bieber has announced that he will once again take time away. Hitting Instagram, Bieber announced that he could not complete the set of shows and would pause the tour to “rest and get better. Bieber revealed he...
thesource.com
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)
Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
thesource.com
Punch TDE Reveals That Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Redo His “Control” Verse
Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” still remains a topic for today. It cemented K.Dot as a top tier MC and as the de facto leader of his generation of rappers. In a new interview with the My Expert Opinion podcast, TDE President, Punch, revealed that Kendrick actually wanted to redo his verse to allow Big Sean to do another verse. However, he was ultimately able to convince Kendrick to leave the verse as is.
thesource.com
DJ Khaled Secures #1 Spot on the Billboard Chart For ‘God Did’
Two words say it all, GOD DID. DJ Khaled secures #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 with his thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records]. It stands out as his fourth career #1 debut on the Top 200 and fifth straight #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
thesource.com
Netflix Series Orders ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Starring Vince Staples
Netflix announced on Tuesday morning (September 6) the pilot and series order of the comedy series, The Vince Staples Show, starring-headlined-executive produced by popular recording artists/actor Vince Staples — Deadline reports. Joining Staples as a co-star on the upcoming series is accomplished actor/director/executive produced/creator Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society.
‘Someone You Loved’ Singer-Songwriter Lewis Capaldi Says He Has Tourette Syndrome
In an Instagram live session, singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and is being treated with injections to manage symptoms. Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by sudden, repetitive, rapid, and unwanted movements or vocal sounds. The 25-year-old pop singer is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the UK’s best-selling album in 2019 and 2020. “Someone You Loved” was nominated for the Grammy “Song of the Year” award, and became the longest-running Top 10 UK...
thesource.com
Shereé Whitfield Finally Debuts Her She by Shereé Fashion Collection After 14 Years With Major Backlash
She (no pun intended ) finally did it! Shereé Whitfield finally debuts her She By Shereé fashion collection on the Real House Wives of Atlanta Season Finale On Sunday. “I want everyone who feels like they can’t do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work … It will definitely pay off,” Whitfield said of pulling off her She by Shereé fashion show. If you haven’t kept up with the series, let us give you some backstory. In 2008 on the RHOA first season, Whitfield attempted to put on a fashion show but it didn’t go as planned She didn’t have samples to show due to poor production and quality and her failed attempt became a running joke amongst cast members on the show. This time around Whitfield debuted the line that she wanted, The guest list that attended the show was a real who’s who from the RHOA galaxy including cast members Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, and Drew Sidora with Husband Ralph Pittman as well as friends and alums like Lisa Uw Hartwell, Peter Thomas and Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters.
thesource.com
Fat Joe Announced To Host 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
Fat Joe is being announced as this year’s host for the “BET Hip Hop Awards.” GRAMMY nominated recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur will hit the stage at the Cobb Energy Center on September 30th. The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in Hip Hop to...
Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show
TORONTO (AP) — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
thesource.com
Redman Announces He is Officially Licensed as a Skydiver
It’s great to see Hip-Hop age. Redman hit Instagram and revealed his new profession, licensed skydiver. In his caption, Redman revealed that it took completing a written exam and 27 practical lessons to be licensed. “I worked HARD for this !!. 27 JUMPS and Studied Hard for my Written...
thesource.com
Tevin Campbell on Usher’s Claim of Being Unbeatable in VERZUZ: ‘There’s R. Kelly’
Tevin Campbell recently stunned the audience at Usher’s Residency in Las Vegas with a surprise performance of his classic “Can We Talk.”. Fresh off the appearance in Vegas, TMZ tracked down Campbell at LAX and asked him about his time with Usher. During the conversation, Campbell was pressed on who was the “King of R&B,” a title that people have awarded Usher recently.
