She (no pun intended ) finally did it! Shereé Whitfield finally debuts her She By Shereé fashion collection on the Real House Wives of Atlanta Season Finale On Sunday. “I want everyone who feels like they can’t do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work … It will definitely pay off,” Whitfield said of pulling off her She by Shereé fashion show. If you haven’t kept up with the series, let us give you some backstory. In 2008 on the RHOA first season, Whitfield attempted to put on a fashion show but it didn’t go as planned She didn’t have samples to show due to poor production and quality and her failed attempt became a running joke amongst cast members on the show. This time around Whitfield debuted the line that she wanted, The guest list that attended the show was a real who’s who from the RHOA galaxy including cast members Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, and Drew Sidora with Husband Ralph Pittman as well as friends and alums like Lisa Uw Hartwell, Peter Thomas and Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO