Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
Another fatal crash in the Upstate
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
FOX Carolina
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
1 killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on SC 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading East on...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causing backup on I-385S near mile marker 29
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays on I-385S near mile marker 29 in Greenville County. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-385 southbound near mile marker 29 at around 5:28 p.m. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to deputies, Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. at East Lee and Tiffany Lane at a bus stop. Taylor is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs 80 pounds with long...
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
Crash blocks roadway on Hwy 9 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when car hits tree in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Tuesday night. According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hobbs Road near Keller Road in Greenville County. Troopers said a car went off the left side of the road and...
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to house fire in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A coroner has been called to a fire in Anderson County. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on River Road in Piedmont. No other details have been released.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
One dead following crash in Greenville County
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in Greenville County. Trooper Nick Pye said, the collision occurred at 9:30PM Tuesday on Hobbs Road near Keller Road in Northern Greenville County.
thejournalonline.com
Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department have found a missing man who was last seen in August. According to police, 38-year-old Johnny Mattison was last seen on August 21 on Patio Road.
FOX Carolina
House ‘severely damaged’ after fire in Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. The department said the house was severely damaged. Crews...
thejournalonline.com
SLED helps find missing man
Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in a search for Tony Boseman, 77, who was missing since Sunday. Members of the SLED Tracking Team and Regional Agents, as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit arrived at noon and located Boseman just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his Anderson County home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies fired after ‘reckless’ incident at Laurens County jail
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff of Laurens County held a press conference to announce the termination of two sheriff’s office employees. Sheriff Don Reynolds said the two deputies were fired immediately after an incident on April 21 at the Laurens County Detention Center, which he described as “reckless” and “unprofessional.”
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys house in Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Fire Department, the crew responded to a house on Stewart Dairy Road at around 2:46 p.m., but no injuries were reported. Crews responding to house fire in Laurens County on...
Comments / 4