Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called Tuesday by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in a search for Tony Boseman, 77, who was missing since Sunday. Members of the SLED Tracking Team and Regional Agents, as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit arrived at noon and located Boseman just before 2 p.m. in a wooded area near his Anderson County home. Boseman was airlifted to the hospital, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO