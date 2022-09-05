ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
cleveland19.com

Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Heights Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road which is located right down the street from Cleveland Heights High. The victim was transported to...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland releases details of man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officials on Wednesday released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who attacked a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Maalik Roquemore, 32, of Cleveland was shot about 12:30 a.m. Monday after he attacked an officer in the 4500 block of West 174th Street, near Riverside Park, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland.com

Man is arrested after woman is found dead inside their home in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a slaying that took place in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Tuesday. Carly Capek, 38, was found dead in a bedroom with multiple severe head and body injuries around 12:45 p.m. The incident took place at her home on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
cleveland19.com

Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials provided an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer. The city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided remarks on Wednesday before the video was released. “I...
WTRF- 7News

10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
cleveland19.com

18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
