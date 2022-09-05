Read full article on original website
16-year-old Cleveland boy dies after being shot near a CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) student died at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andre Wells, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. around...
Police seek 3 in drive-by that killed 16-year-old near high school
A 16-year-old boy shot in the head Tuesday near James Ford Rhodes High School has died. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Andre D. Wells.
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Heights Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road which is located right down the street from Cleveland Heights High. The victim was transported to...
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
Cleveland releases details of man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officials on Wednesday released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who attacked a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Maalik Roquemore, 32, of Cleveland was shot about 12:30 a.m. Monday after he attacked an officer in the 4500 block of West 174th Street, near Riverside Park, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Man is arrested after woman is found dead inside their home in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a slaying that took place in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Tuesday. Carly Capek, 38, was found dead in a bedroom with multiple severe head and body injuries around 12:45 p.m. The incident took place at her home on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Murder suspect found sleeping in stopped car: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers came across a vehicle stopped at the Richmond Road intersection around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 31 and found the driver and passenger both asleep. They confirmed that the 18-year-old driver was not impaired, but found that the 15-year-old passenger had an active warrant out of Cleveland for murder. Cleveland police...
Authorities release identity of man killed in mass shooting on Labor Day at East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say Tyran Lewis was killed during a mass shooting at an East Cleveland lounge on Labor Day. Lewis, 30, of Cleveland, was fatally shot just before 3 a.m. at Just Us Lounge & Deli, located in the 13000 block of Euclid Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
Graphic body camera video from deadly CMHA officer-involved shooting released
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s top public safety officials provided an update to a recent deadly shooting involving a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer. The city’s director of public safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond provided remarks on Wednesday before the video was released. “I...
10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The boy was in critical...
Stolen checks, trashed mail: Beachwood police investigate postal issues
Beachwood police are investigating several mail issues, including stolen checks and dumped mail.
Man’s skull fractured after hit by fleeing truck
Police need the public's help to identify the driver and vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run accident in Cleveland over Labor Day weekend.
