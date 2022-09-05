Read full article on original website
J-DAWG
3d ago
those who's student loans are forgiven don't have to pay state taxes? well hell just tell them that they don't have to work either and that the government will support them the rest of their lives, and continue to forgive every loan they get... that's not doing anything for the tax payers dollars that were taken to pay for them loans, and majority of them probably never went to college but got the loan for it anyways...
Reply(1)
22
James Taylor
3d ago
This whole situation is so wrong! It's tax money they used so they should have to pay it back
Reply(1)
24
Mike J. L
3d ago
loan forgiveness is not fair and makes no sense and is not addressing the problem
Reply(24)
31
Related
CNBC
How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio
Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
wksu.org
Nan Whaley outlines plan for Ohio to train workers for companies that pay living wage
Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, said more needs to be done to connect Ohioans who don't earn a living wage with employers that have jobs they cannot fill. She outlined a plan that she said will increase the number of good-paying jobs in Ohio while training potential employees for jobs that are going unfilled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusunderground.com
Is Ohio’s Income Inequality Bad for the Economy?
It seems as if income inequality would slow the economy. But in a recent survey a big portion of a panel of Ohio economists said… that depends. In the survey of 26 Ohio economists released Monday, 14 agreed that rising inequality in Ohio is slowing economic growth, four disagreed and eight said they were unsure.
wvxu.org
All 88 Ohio election boards report getting requests for 2020 election documents. Why?
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Student loan debt forgiveness not subject to Ohio taxes. E. coli outbreak, possibly linked to Wendy's, has expanded to six states. 9-vehicle pileup in Northwest Ohio kills 1, injures 21. Tornado verified in Boardman Sunday. Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
RELATED PEOPLE
4 cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state.
wksu.org
Charter schools in Ohio and Michigan sue feds over rules for multi-million grant program
More than 300 charter schools in Ohio are suing the U.S. Department of Education over what they say are unfair rules that were set up last month for a federal grant program. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg is working with the Fordham Institute, representing charters in Ohio and Michigan. He said the charters believe the new rules make it harder for them to get millions of dollars in federal grants.
Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm
A little more than two months into enforcement of Ohio’s harsh abortion restrictions, doctors are describing scenes of almost unimaginable anguish.
Do you want a governor who only governs for some Ohioans?
At the voting booth on Nov. 8, remember these pass-fail grades for Gov. Mike DeWine as he seeks re-election as Ohio governor:. • DeWine on Sam Randazzo/Public Utilities Commission of Ohio: Fail. • DeWine on House Bill 6 passage: Fail. • DeWine on HB 6 full repeal: Fail. • DeWine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Updated COVID boosters available in Ohio, Vanderhoff encourages public to 'stay vigilant'
OHIO — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a press conference Thursday, encouraging those who are eligible for the recently updated COVID-19 boosters to get them as soon as possible. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster shots that...
Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines
The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Comments / 64