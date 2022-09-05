ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 64

J-DAWG
3d ago

those who's student loans are forgiven don't have to pay state taxes? well hell just tell them that they don't have to work either and that the government will support them the rest of their lives, and continue to forgive every loan they get... that's not doing anything for the tax payers dollars that were taken to pay for them loans, and majority of them probably never went to college but got the loan for it anyways...

Reply(1)
22
James Taylor
3d ago

This whole situation is so wrong! It's tax money they used so they should have to pay it back

Reply(1)
24
Mike J. L
3d ago

loan forgiveness is not fair and makes no sense and is not addressing the problem

Reply(24)
31
Related
CNBC

How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio

Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
OHIO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Education
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
columbusunderground.com

Is Ohio’s Income Inequality Bad for the Economy?

It seems as if income inequality would slow the economy. But in a recent survey a big portion of a panel of Ohio economists said… that depends. In the survey of 26 Ohio economists released Monday, 14 agreed that rising inequality in Ohio is slowing economic growth, four disagreed and eight said they were unsure.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wksu.org

Charter schools in Ohio and Michigan sue feds over rules for multi-million grant program

More than 300 charter schools in Ohio are suing the U.S. Department of Education over what they say are unfair rules that were set up last month for a federal grant program. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg is working with the Fordham Institute, representing charters in Ohio and Michigan. He said the charters believe the new rules make it harder for them to get millions of dollars in federal grants.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Ohioans#American#The Tax Foundation
Fox 19

Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy