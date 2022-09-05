STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.

