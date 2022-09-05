Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case. The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in...
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WSAW
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
WSAW
Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020. The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
947jackfm.com
Suspect ID’ed in ‘shots fired’ incident
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who fired a handgun at his girlfriend on Saturday night has been identified. Pao Vang, 32, will appear in Marathon County Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with first degree attempted homicide, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, operating a vehicle under the influence, and child neglect.
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
95.5 FM WIFC
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Hitting Car In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police. The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female...
RELATED PEOPLE
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
947jackfm.com
Plea bargain for bank robber
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man who robbed the WoodTrust Bank in Wausau has reached a plea bargain. The terms of the agreement with prosecutors for Tommy Pittman, 55, will become public after an appearance in Marathon County Court. Sentencing will be at a later date. On May 20...
WSAW
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - A Portage County man was sentenced to five years behind bars for breaking into a Stevens Point home, threatening a person with a firearm, and discharging the firearm. Justin L. Salazar, 31, will spend five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a man was arrested overnight after he pointed a handgun at a woman and fired a shot. Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gunshot did not hurt anyone. When...
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point man gets prison time for John’s Dr. shooting
A Stevens Point man has been sentenced to 13 years for his involvement in a John's Dr. shooting last September.
WSAW
One killed in Marathon County crash
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
WSAW
Man convicted of having knowledge of Rhinelander murder plot gets 5 ½ years prison
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old man was ordered to spend 5 ½ years in prison for his role in a murder. Seth Wakefield was arrested and charged after the body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30, 2021. On Tuesday, Wakefield pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide.
Comments / 6