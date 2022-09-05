ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders, Jackson State football learned valuable 'life lessons' in one week

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
By halftime the game was over. Jackson State football devastated Florida A&M 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

It is the mindset that has been the driving force of Tigers coach Deion Sanders. His goal for himself and the team is to dominate in all areas of their lives on and off the field.

As the Tigers prepared for the season opener, Jackson had a water crisis and it became national headlines.

A state of emergency was declared by both state governor Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden after the city was devoid of running water.

Sanders felt like he needed to teach his players the importance of overcoming adversity.

Sanders said he hoped football gave residents an escape for their resilience and their mental toughness. He said he was thankful for being that escape.

“I’d like to digress and send love back to Jackson, Mississippi,” Sanders said after the game. “Throughout the game it was an escape for a lot of people of that reside in Jackson that is dealing with this water situation. We are certainly dealing with it as well.”

Jackson State administration found hotels for the players and a practice facility in order to get ready for the game.

“How can we go out there and dominate like that, and take a child back to something that’s shut down and you have no water? You can’t flush the darn toilet. You have no air. You have to think about all that stuff,” Sanders said.

“These are the thoughts going through my head, making sure these kids are taken care of. How do we do all we’re doing, asking these kids to do what they’ve done, asking these kids to play on national television and then we take them back to some foolishness? Those are the type of things that are happening.”

The team’s focus was laser sharp in the first half against Florida A&M. Sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, was at one point 17-of-17 passing for 170 yards and threw three TDs to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.

After the game, Deion Sanders told the media that he was a little flustered because he learned his grandmother, Hattie Mae Mims, had died. Sanders acknowledged the news was not pleasant, but the Tigers had to a job to do because everyone in life is going through something.

“Grandma had a good run. Grandma was well into her 90s. Grandma was the patriarch of our family. Grandma was the one who took me to church. Grandma was the one who taught me about the lord,” Sanders said.

“Grandma was the one I stayed with when I was ignorant. Grandma was the one who whooped my butt. Grandma used to look out the window when I went across the street to hoop and play ball and I would see that little face looking out the window because I knew I had to be home before it got nighttime. Because Grandma didn’t play. Grandma was a disciplinarian. Grandma was a God-fearing woman until the day she left. Grandma was everything. So, I lost a real, a real woman. A real woman.”

Sanders said that he preaches dominance, and that the Tigers have gotten better as well. Nothing less than dominance on the field and off. It was the second consecutive game FAMU has not scored a TD against JSU.

Shedeur Sanders finished 29-of-33 passing for 323 yards, throwing five TDs and finding 12 different receivers.

“Everything has slowed down for me this year,” Shedeur Sanders said. “I am just taking the completions and what the defense gives me.”

The defense was dominant with defensive back Ke’Vric Wiggins Jr. returning and interceptions for a TD and linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. returning a fumble for a TD.

All during the offseason, Sanders has been reminded how the season ended last year, losing to South Carolina State 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl.

Sanders said after the loss he drew a line in the sand and said his players upfront will never be like they were a year ago and made it a priority to protect the quarterback.

“Today was not only about correction, but protection,” Sanders said, “that is on both sides of the ball. There are a lot of new faces and men that can go after the ball. We are playing 60% with (freshman cornerback) Travis Hunter.”

Sanders said the Tigers are not playing against the SWAC, they do not think like that. They are just out there trying to dominate. They do not care what the color of the uniform is or whose name is on the front or the back.

The defense had nine series of three and outs. Sanders said that he has had time to find players that want it. Smart, fast, strong and mentally tough.

“We expect the results we got today,” Sanders said. "We practice that way.”

Sanders said that he is building the prototypical program. He knows that preparation is the key to success.

“We are deep,” Sanders said. “You can go from first team to third team in one practice. We are that deep. You have to get with it because we are going to keep going. Life is not going to wait for you. We are not just teaching football lesson; we are teaching life lessons.”

This is the attitude and style opposing teams must face in the upcoming season.

JACKSON, MS
