Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
England 10-0 Luxembourg: Player ratings as Lionesses hit double figures
Player ratings from England's thumping World Cup qualifying victory over Luxembourg.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Liverpool 2022/23 WSL season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Liverpool are back in the WSL for the 2023/23 season following promotion from the Women's Championship.
Keira Walsh completes Barcelona transfer for world record fee
Keira Walsh joins Barcelona from Man City in world record transfer believed to be worth €400,000.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Player ratings as late Richarlison brace saves Spurs
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille in the Champions League.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Napoli in the Champions League.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
How Arsenal could line up against Zurich in the Europa League.
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds embarrassed in Champions League
Player ratings from the Champions League group stage clash between Napoli and Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea manager
Graham Potter has agreed to take over at Chelsea.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Antony misses Ajax training for second day in a row
Antony missed a second Ajax training session as Man Utd continue to negotiate a possible transfer.
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
The records Erling Haaland could break at Man City
The records that Erling Haaland could break during his time at Manchester City.
