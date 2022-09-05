ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United suspend Josef Martinez for next match vs Toronto FC

Atlanta United have announced they've suspended striker Josef Martinez for this weekend's game against Toronto FC. The Five Stripes say the decision has been taken due to 'conduct detrimental to the team' from Martinez, who will not participate in team activities during his suspension period. Martinez - who has scored...
The best goals of MLS week 29 - ranked

The 2022 MLS season is quickly coming to a close, but players are stepping. The action is heating up as teams strive to qualify for the playoffs, with CF Montreal dominating in the East and LAFC getting back to their winning ways in the West. But it all came down to Lucho Acosta, who lead FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC to inch closer to the Eastern Conference's top seven.
