Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta United suspend Josef Martinez for next match vs Toronto FC
Atlanta United have announced they've suspended striker Josef Martinez for this weekend's game against Toronto FC. The Five Stripes say the decision has been taken due to 'conduct detrimental to the team' from Martinez, who will not participate in team activities during his suspension period. Martinez - who has scored...
The best goals of MLS week 29 - ranked
The 2022 MLS season is quickly coming to a close, but players are stepping. The action is heating up as teams strive to qualify for the playoffs, with CF Montreal dominating in the East and LAFC getting back to their winning ways in the West. But it all came down to Lucho Acosta, who lead FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC to inch closer to the Eastern Conference's top seven.
Phil Neville reveals expectations set on him by David Beckham as Inter Miami boss
Phil Neville revealed the high expectations set upon him as Inter Miami boss by co-owner David Beckham. The duo were long-time teammates with Manchester United and the England national team, winning Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of trophies. Neville, of course, is now in...
MLS・
Major League Soccer's best young talent: Where did they come from?
Major League Soccer's best young talent: where did they come from?
RELATED PEOPLE
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Cadiz
CF Montreal loan Chinonso Offor to Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem
CF Montreal have loaned forward Chinonso Offor to Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem until June 2023, the club have announced.
MLS・
Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen: Lewandowski hits hat-trick on Blaugrana Champions League debut
Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen on Champions League matchday one - Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick.
Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich: Die Roten open Champions League campaign with San Siro win
Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at Inter on Wednesday evening.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Konrad Laimer insists Premier League is 'not a must' amid Liverpool links
Konrad Laimer has said he will consider his future more carefully than solely focus on moving to the Premier League amid Liverpool transfer links.
Oscar Pareja hails Orlando City ahead of US Open Cup final vs. Sacramento Republic
Orlando City SC hosts USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the US Open Cup Final on Wednesday.
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi cleared to make FC Groningen debut
Ricardo Pepi has been cleared to make his debut for FC Groningen this weekend, the club announced Thursday.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Orlando City 3-0 Sacramento Republic: Torres & Michel inspire historic US Open Cup success
Orlando City beat the Sacramento Republic 3-0 on Wednesday to lift the 2022 US Open Cup title - their first-ever major trophy.
Champions League roundup 6/9/22: Real Madrid, Man City & PSG win, Chelsea fall to shock loss
Champions League roundup from September 6, including wins for Real Madrid, PSG and Man City.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Galatasaray close to finalising Juan Mata & Mauro Icardi signings
Istanbul giants Galatasaray are set to complete the signings of Mauro Icardi and Juan Mata among a host of deals before the closing of the Turkish transfer window, 90min understands.
Premier League Player of the Month nominees for August revealed
The Premier League have announced their eight-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.
Antony: Ajax boss confirms 'no change' in Man Utd negotiations
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder explains his decision to leave Antony out of a second matchday squad.
90min
823
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0