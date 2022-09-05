ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood watch still in effect in Worcester County with lots more rain on the way

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect for Worcester County through Tuesday afternoon, with 3 to 4 inches of rain expected to fall on the area between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals of 5 to 7 inches or more are possible in some areas of southern New England, according to the agency.

By Monday afternoon, more than an inch of rain had already fallen across most of the county, according to the weather service, and more than 3 inches had been measured in Webster and .

Some of the heaviest rain on Monday was in Providence and other parts of Rhode Island, where rising water closed streets including Route 95 and may have caused a building to collapse .

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

In Charlton, the annual Old Home Days event is taking place on Monday, but the parade has been canceled and the Soap Box Derby postponed until next week.

Organizers of the Woodstock Fair had hoped to go on as scheduled Monday with a few weather-related changes, but all programs were canceled before noon due to safety concerns.

The National Weather Service has the rain letting up on Wednesday, with sun and temperatures in the 70s arriving on Thursday, to hold into the weekend.

thereminder.com

Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Family's swimming pool fills with storm runoff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence area experienced more rain on Tuesday after parts of the city and surrounding areas flooded on Monday. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza held a press conference to address the extreme weather and said the city’s drainage system isn’t built to handle that much water so quickly.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

