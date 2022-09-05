WORCESTER — The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect for Worcester County through Tuesday afternoon, with 3 to 4 inches of rain expected to fall on the area between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals of 5 to 7 inches or more are possible in some areas of southern New England, according to the agency.

By Monday afternoon, more than an inch of rain had already fallen across most of the county, according to the weather service, and more than 3 inches had been measured in Webster and .

Some of the heaviest rain on Monday was in Providence and other parts of Rhode Island, where rising water closed streets including Route 95 and may have caused a building to collapse .

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

In Charlton, the annual Old Home Days event is taking place on Monday, but the parade has been canceled and the Soap Box Derby postponed until next week.

Organizers of the Woodstock Fair had hoped to go on as scheduled Monday with a few weather-related changes, but all programs were canceled before noon due to safety concerns.

The National Weather Service has the rain letting up on Wednesday, with sun and temperatures in the 70s arriving on Thursday, to hold into the weekend.

Weather: Worcester

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Flood watch still in effect in Worcester County with lots more rain on the way